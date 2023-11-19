Creative Collective 059: Accidental Pictures

Have you ever accidentally taken a picture? You had a camera in your hand, and it was powered on, but you didn’t mean to activate the shutter and capture an image. I’ve done this more times than I’d like to admit. Most often these accidental pictures are just deleted, but occasionally I will keep them because they’re interesting in some way, or at least more interesting than they should be. Let’s take a look!
Hey Ritchie, Great fun topic this time!
Only recently have I put one of those accidental shots as wallpaper on my macbook 🤓
Legs and feet are classics of course 🫣