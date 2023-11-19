Creative Collective 059: Accidental Pictures

I didn’t mean to take this picture on my Fujifilm X70. I kind of like the abstractness of it.

Have you ever accidentally taken a picture? You had a camera in your hand, and it was powered on, but you didn’t mean to activate the shutter and capture an image. I’ve done this more times than I’d like to admit. Most often these accidental pictures are just deleted, but occasionally I will keep them because they’re interesting in some way, or at least more interesting than they should be. Let’s take a look!

