Report: Fujifilm X100Z (or whatever Fujifilm names it) will have a New Lens

According to Fujirumors, who is rarely wrong, the upcoming Fujifilm X100V successor will have a new lens. The camera is expected to be announced sometime in early 2024, most likely late-January or early-February. I think that Fujifilm will name it X100Z, but that’s just a guess.

What’s interesting about this is that the lens was redesigned not long ago for the Fujifilm X100V, but the four prior versions—X100, X100S, X100T, and X100F—all shared the original lens. While Fujifilm improved the lens, it wasn’t a huge change. The main thing that Fujifilm addressed was corner sharpness when using a large aperture. At f/2, the old lens was a bit soft (something some people liked and others didn’t), but the new one on the X100V doesn’t have that issue. Beyond that, the update was rather insignificant.

The question is, why will the next X100-series model have a different lens than the X100V? There are a few main ideas that I think could explain it. One is that the X100Z (or whatever Fujifilm will call it) is likely to have the 40mp sensor found in the X-T5 and X-H2, and perhaps the current lens isn’t sharp enough to take full advantage of the resolution. Another idea is that, since the lens isn’t fully weather-sealed without a filter across the front, maybe Fujifilm has figured out how to fully seal it. A third possibility is that Fujifilm will include IBIS, and the lens needs to be adjusted slightly to accommodate. A final idea is that the lens redesign is to simply accommodate an improved leaf shutter. It could be a combination of those reasons or perhaps others not considered.

Gold Coast Blooms – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V – upcoming Recipe

There are also some wild ideas that are much less likely to be the case, but you never know. One is that Fujifilm will increase the maximum aperture to f/1.7 like the Leica Q3. Another is that Fujifilm will change the focal length to be more wide—perhaps 18mm (27mm-equivalent) or 20mm (30mm-equivalent)—or more telephoto—maybe 25mm (37.5mm-equivalent), 27mm (40.5mm-equivalent), 30mm (45mm-equivalent), or 33mm (50mm-equivalent). A third idea is that Fujifilm is working to make the next iteration more pocketable, and the lens will be slightly slimmer. The wildest idea might be that the X100Z will have a zoom lens instead of a prime (while some might like that, overall I think it would start a riot…). With how things have been going in Fuji-land, it could even be that the shutter dial and aperture ring will be removed in favor of a PASM dial. A final idea is that the redesign will remove the IR hotspot, and Fujifilm will offer a full-spectrum version. I don’t think any of these will be the case, but I’ve certainly been wrong before.

An interesting thought is that the X100V won’t actually be replaced, per se, especially since it is currently so popular, but that Fujifilm will simply introduce an alternative version with a different focal-length lens. In other words, Fujifilm could manufacture the X100V for another few years (and maybe introduce a firmware update to make it more fresh), and offer an 18mm or 20mm version that is otherwise identical. Sigma had [three or] four versions of their DP cameras, which were identical except for the focal-length of the lens: 14mm (21mm-equivalent), 19mm (28mm-equivalent), 30mm (45mm-equivalent), and 50mm (75mm-equivalent) options. Ricoh has two versions of the GR III: 18.3mm (27.5mm-equivalent) and 26mm (39mm-equivalent). Maybe Fujifilm could do something similar? Perhaps have two or three X100V options, each with a different focal-length lens? I highly doubt that Fujifilm will do this, but it would be intriguing if they did.

Time will tell what exactly the lens redesign is, but I don’t anticipate it being anything particularly revolutionary. I think it will be a mild refresh to what is already an excellent lens. Most likely it will be made a hair crisper so that it can fully resolve the 40mp sensor. At this point, though, anything is possible, so it’s fun to consider what it could be, no matter how unlikely.

