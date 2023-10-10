Fujifilm Related Deals at Amazon

I guess it’s “Prime Day” at Amazon, and they have some deals on Fujifilm and Fujifilm related gear that I thought worth pointing out, just in case you needed an excuse to spend money. I don’t know how long these deals will last—they might be over quick. So let’s get right to it!

This post contains affiliate links, and if you make a purchase using my links I’ll be compensated a small amount for it.

TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 AF Amazon 20% off

TTartisan 50mm F1.4 Tilt Amazon 20% off

Samyang 75mm f/1.8 AF Amazon 24% off

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Amazon 31% off

K&F Concept NP-W235 Battery and Charger Amazon 20% off

SmallRig X-T5 Retro Cage Amazon 20% off

SmallRig X-H2/X-H2S Cage Amazon 20% off

SmallRig X-S20 Cage Amazon 20% off

Not a lot to get excited about, but the lenses are pretty decent deals. I have the K&F Concept NP-W235 battery charger, and it works well; the batteries themselves I guess are good for spares.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...