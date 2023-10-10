The Current Fujifilm X-Series Lineup

According to Fujirumors, there will not be another X-series camera announced in 2023. Apparently, whatever camera was thought to be coming is not… at least not until sometime after New Years. The next Fujifilm camera to be released will, then, be the X100V successor, which will likely be announced in late-January or early-February.

The name most thrown around for the X100V successor is X100R, where “R” stands for Roku, which is six in Japan; however, I’d be surprised if Fujifilm did this just because Roku is such a recognizable brand name. Can you imagine the fun, though, that someone like Omar Gonzalez or Kai Wong could have with this? I can already see the gags about the X100Roku… plug it into your TV for streaming made easy! Catch the latest videos from your favorite YouTubers right on the X100Roku! I don’t know what Fujifilm will name it, but I propose X100Z, which makes the most sense to me.

Other than a new lens, not much is known about the X100V successor. I think it will have the 40mp X-Trans V sensor. Nothing else has leaked, as far as I’ve seen. We’ll just have to wait and see.

A lot of Fujifilm models have been discontinued, and we’re now in the last quarter of 2023, so I thought I would take this opportunity to briefly discuss what the X-series lineup currently looks like.

Fujifilm X100V

This, of course, is the one model that everyone wants but nobody can get. It’s the most in-demand camera that Fujifilm has ever made. With a backorder list that’s months-long, new orders are being placed for the X100V faster than Fujifilm can manufacture new copies. Hopefully, the X100Z (or whatever Fujifilm will call it) will help alleviate this issue, but it might just exacerbate it. I wonder if those who have been on backorder lists for months will be made first in line for the new model, or if they’ll have to jump into a whole new line? Fujifilm will have to be careful with how they handle the transition. The X100V is currently the only rangefinder-style model being offered by Fujifilm. Oh, and good luck finding one!

Fujifilm X-T5

The latest in the often-celebrated X-T line is the X-T5, which is truly a photographer’s camera. It is one of four fifth-generation X-series models, and one of only two with the 40mp X-Trans V sensor. It’s also the only SLR-styled camera with the traditional tactile controls being offered by Fujifilm at this time.

Fujifilm X-H2 / X-H2s

These two cameras are Fujifilm’s flagship models designed to competitively contend with some full-frame offerings by Canikony brands. They’re the most expensive in the lineup, offering the best-of-the-best features, but in a body dissimilar from most that Fujifilm has previously released for X cameras. They’re largely intended to bring photographers into the Fujifilm fold from other brands, and not necessarily satisfy the desires of those who have been with the brand for many years. The X-H2 is the 40mp high-resolution version, while the X-H2s is the 26mp performance option.

Fujifilm X-S20

The X-S20 is the more budget-friendly and compact version of the X-H2/X-H2s. It’s like their little brother. It’s also more intended to bring in folks from Canikony brands than to sell to long-time Fujifilm users. Despite having the old sensor, it’s Fujifilm’s newest X-series model.

Fujifilm X-S10

The X-S10 is the predecessor to the X-S20. Even though the new iteration has been out for several months, Fujifilm hasn’t discontinued the X-S10. I’m not sure if it’s because they still have a lot of copies sitting around, or if it’s just selling so well that they’ll keep it around awhile longer. Fujifilm did something similar with the X-T3—continued to manufacture it well after the X-T4 was released—because it was still doing well for them. The X-S10 is Fujifilm’s cheapest offering, and currently the best value in my opinion.

That’s it! That’s the full X-series lineup currently. It looks a lot different than it used to—boy, have times changed!

Cameras that have been discontinued that still might see a successor are the X-T30 II, X-E4, and X-Pro3. My guess is that an X-Pro4 will be announced in late-spring or early-summer, and will be the first to follow the upcoming X100-series model. I’m not certain if we’ll get an X-T40 (maybe they’ll call it X-T30 III or X-T50), but it would make a lot of sense to offer it, as that line has always done well for Fujifilm, and a budget-friendly camera with the traditional tactile controls is curiously and sadly missing. If Fujifilm does eventually make an X-E5, if past releases are any indication, it will be sometime in late-2024 or even in 2025, I think, just before X-Trans VI; however, the X-E4 had a lot of demand and a long backorder list before being suddenly discontinued, so it would make a lot of sense to release an X-E5 before then. I’m not convinced that Fujifilm will offer both an X-T00 and X-E model simultaneously, and it’s possible that one of those two lines is gone for good. We’ll see.

My guess is that we’ll see three X-series cameras in 2024. The first will be the X100Z, then the X-Pro4, then either the X-T40 or X-E5 later in the year. The X100V successor is the only one that’s for certain, the rest is speculation.

This post contains affiliate links, and if you make a purchase using my links I’ll be compensated a small amount for it.

Fujifilm X100V: Amazon B&H Moment

Fujifilm X-T5: Amazon B&H Moment

Fujifilm X-H2: Amazon B&H Moment

Fujifilm X-H2S: Amazon B&H Moment

Fujifilm X-S20: Amazon B&H Moment

Fujifilm X-S10: Amazon B&H Moment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...