Creative Collective 060: FXW Zine — Issue 25 — December 2023

The December issue of FXW Zine is out now! Creative Collective subscribers can download it today. Not a Creative Collective subscriber? Join to gain access to this issue plus all pervious issues of FXW Zine and the many bonus articles.

Issue 25, which begins year-three of the publication—has four articles that feature three Film Simulation Recipes. There are 33 pictures (including the cover) over 24 pages. Enjoy!

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you join the Fuji X Weekly Creative Collective today! Click here to learn more. Subscribe Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...