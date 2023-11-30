Report: New Fujifilm Kit Zoom Coming Soon

I like prime lenses. I don’t use zooms very much. In the 25-ish years that I’ve been photographing, I could count the number of zoom lenses that I’ve ever owned on my two hands, with a few fingers to spare. Probably 98% of the photographs that I have ever captured were on primes. This is all to say that I wasn’t going to comment on the upcoming Fujinon zoom, but a number of you have asked me to give my opinion.
There are several reasons why I prefer primes over zooms. Prime lenses, since their focal length is fixed, are often engineered more precisely, have superior image quality, and better build quality. They often have larger maximum apertures, too. Primes can be smaller. And I appreciate the restraint of one focal length—I think limitations often improve art. The advantage of zooms is that you can cover a lot of focal lengths with just one lens. There’s no right or wrong approach. Use what works best for you and your photography, and don’t worry about what other people think of it.
The only zoom lens that I’ve ever used that I actually like is the Fujinon 18-55mm f/2.8-4. I say that while owning the Fujinon 100-400mm, which is the most expensive lens that I’ve ever purchased. The kit 18-55mm f/2.8-4 is actually pretty darn decent for a zoom, and it’s fairly lightweight and compact, too. I had this lens on my first Fujifilm camera—an X-E1—but because I don’t like zooms I sold it, something I later regretted. A year ago I purchased an X-T5 bundled with the 18-55mm lens. Even though I like this zoom, I still only use it occasionally.
Fujifilm will soon be discontinuing the 18-55mm f/2.8-4, and introducing a new zoom in its place: 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR. This is according to Fujirumors, which is where I get my information on yet-to-be-released upcoming Fujifilm gear. The new lens will be more wide and less telephoto, and will have a smaller maximum aperture at the long end. It also won’t have IOS. Apparently it will be able to fully resolve the 40mp resolution of the X-T5 and X-H2. It will have internal zooming, meaning that the lens won’t extend as you zoom. The advantages of internal zooming are better weather-sealing and potentially build-quality, no zoom-creep when pointed up or down, and potentially smoother zooming.
It would appear as though there’s a lot of give-and-take with this new kit zoom. Losing stabilization might be a big deal, but maybe not if you are pairing it with a camera with IBIS. Some will really appreciate 16mm over 18mm. Some will really dislike 50mm over 55mm, and f/4.8 over f/4 (I’m one of those people). Internal zooming will be a big deal for a few and irrelevant to most. As far as resolving the full 40mp resolution, if you print very large—say, 40″x60″—you’d have to stand a couple of inches further back for the print to look as crisp with a lens that doesn’t fully resolve the resolution vs one that does. For most people and purposes, the difference is negligible and unnoticeable. It doesn’t bother me in the slightest that the 18-55mm lens can’t fully resolve all of the resolution from my X-T5, because the pictures still look excellent and detail-rich—I can’t tell the difference.
I feel like this new lens is solving a problem that doesn’t really exist, but maybe I feel this way because I don’t use zooms very often. A whole lot of copies of the 18-55mm have been made, so if you would prefer that over the new one, you should have no problems finding one for many years to come. I assume that the new lens will be excellent, but it’s not for me personally. I have no desire to buy it; however, I’m sure many will love it.
I’m very curious what the development of this lens means. Generally speaking, Fujifilm likes to introduce lenses that are intended to pair well with certain camera models. Since this lens doesn’t have IOS, it likely means it will be bundled with cameras that have IBIS. Since the lens will (apparently) resolve 40mp, Fujifilm believes some with 40mp cameras will buy it. But it’s a kit zoom, and the 50mm f/4.8 spec is unimpressive, so which camera does Fujifilm have in mind? Certainly it won’t come bundled with the X-Pro4. I could see Fujifilm offering it as an X-T5, X-H2, and X-S20 bundle—I wouldn’t be surprised if they do. But is there some upcoming model that makes a lot of sense for this new lens to be paired with? Something that’s not high-tier, that has IBIS, and a 40mp sensor? I really don’t think so. I don’t believe that we can read that much into it. My guess is that the presumed someday upcoming X-T30 II successor will come bundled with this lens, but that camera won’t be weather-sealed, have IBIS, or the 40mp sensor.
In my opinion, the upcoming Fujinon 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 is just Fujifilm making a change to the mid-tier kit zoom lens option to reflect changing desires within the camera industry—today, generally speaking, 16mm is more preferable over 18mm than 55mm f/4 is over over 50mm f/4.8. In some aspects the new lens will be better than the “old” zoom, and in some aspects it will be worse. Some will like it, and some won’t. I would suggest to Fujifilm that they should continue to manufacture the 18-55mm simultaneously with the new 16-50mm, and not discontinue it; however, perhaps that would be too many similar options to offer.
This post contains affiliate links, and if you make a purchase using my links I’ll be compensated a small amount for it.
I’m a prime shooter but recently got the Sigma 18-50 f/2.8 and it’s like a bag of primes. One thing I really ,it’s from Canon is big white primes, Fuji has nothing in that realm.
f4.8? I’ve literally never heard of it, although 4.5 is quite common. I had to get my calculator out: it’s (drum roll please) 0.53 of a stop slower than f4.0 so for practical purposes half way between 4 and 5.6.
I don’t like intermediate maximum apertures, they confuse me, and I also don’t like variable aperture zooms.
I Will keep my 16-80 f4, that covers both and has some more in telephoto… That’s a “total” lens, you can do (almost) everything with it
I like the 16-80 as well, only zoom I have. Brilliant for travel.
Yes! It’s a little bit bulky, but it’s worth the effort. However, when I travel for my job and need to be light, I use the 23mm f2, and I love it!
I think a lot of people are getting their knickers in a twist about this lens because they are closing it from the wrong perspective.
To me this is clearly an upgrade to the 16-50 f3.5-4.8. Compared to that lens it improves on most metrics. Not by a lot, but a little, which screams upgrade to me. IQ we will see. I think the discontinuing of the 18-55 is a red herring.
Fuji has (had?) too many similar lenses. The top tier standard is clearly the 16-55, the mid tier the 16-80, but entry level? We have choices.
So this lens sets its stall out as “the” entry level 16-50 replacement that reaches out to the 18-55 but isn’t quite as well specced. Hopefully this means the price is reasonable.
Also not a zooms user for the standard focal lengths. I may have too many primes but the composition is always better, never mind IQ. I tried the 16-55, and the sigma 18-50, built ultimately felt the 16 2.8 + 30 2.8 offered me all I needed for a slower, more compact kit. And way much more fun.
But sometimes a zoom can be useful as a flexible friend. Unfortunately I fear the price.
I really enjoy shooting with my vintage Nikkor and Takumar primes but am not much of a purist. While I prefer primes for portrait, normal and wide angle fields of view, I’m partial to Fuji telephoto zooms (due to versatility and IQ) for most everything over 100mm. But having said that.. I *still* find my 16-55mm f2.8 to be a wonderful all-around lens.
I just got a very overlooked Fuji lens. The FUJINON XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ is so underrated for it’s quality. Got it for a really good price too.
I have this lens also. It is awesome and I got it cheap also. The zoom is a bit quirky but I like this lens.
I use zooms most of the time and have the 16-55 2.8 as my go to lens on my X-S20 and X-T5. I don’t see the reasoning behind this new lens from Fuji. The 18-55 is excellent and Sigma has a 16-50 2.8.
I have the 18-55 kit lens, very lightly used, that until recently I thought was great. Now it’s forcing the dreaded “Turn off camera and turn back on” message on any camera it’s riding. This is preceded by the craziest AF motor noises I have ever heard. It’s a bummer because until this issue I lauded this kit lens as the best kit lens out there. Maybe Fujifilm is replacing it because of failures like this? Add weather-sealing and internal zoom to keep out the “stuff” that binds up the AF motor? Remove the OIS and take aperture to (the very odd) f/4.8. I can see the accountant running the numbers trying to hold to the target margin. Anyway, I have Canon kit lenses that are 20+years old that are still operating flawlessly. If I do decide to replace this Fujinon paperweight, my money is going towards the Sigma 18-50/2.8.