So You Got Some Amazon Gift Cards for Christmas… What Should You Buy?

I don’t know about you, but I received several Amazon gift cards for Christmas. You might want to use those gift cards to purchase some photography gear, but perhaps you are not sure what to buy. So—if you are stuck—let me offer you some ideas. Since this is a Fujifilm blog, these items are mostly geared towards Fujifilm photographers.

$25

If your Amazon gift card is $25, here are some camera things you can buy:

SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro — It’s normally $34, but right now it’s on sale.

Fujifilm X-E4 Thumb Grip (Black) — Fujifilm X-E4 Thumb Grip (Silver)

Haoge Ultra-Thin Lens Hood for X100V — Maybe good for travel?

Yullmu Soft Shutter Release Button — I just ordered this….

Fotasy M42-to-Fuji-X Adapter — So that you can use vintage M42 lenses.

Leather Half Case for X-T30 — Looks nice.

Xuan 30mm Body Cap Lens — It’s actually $26, but close enough….

$50

If your Amazon gift card is $50, here are some camera things you can buy:

National Geographic 2344 Shoulder Camera Bag — This is my travel camera bag. Love it!

1/4 Black Pro Mist — 20% CineBloom

NP-126 Batter Charger — I don’t travel without this.

Fujifilm EF-X8 Clip-On Flash — They’re decent enough, but even better they’re small.

Fotasy Manual 35mm f/1.6 — Probably not very good, but I haven’t tried it personally.

3.5X Telephoto Conversion for X100V — Might be lousy, but makes it 120mm-equivalent.

SmallRig X-T5 Grip — If you have large hands….

Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame Camera — Not Fujifilm related, but would be fun to try.

$75

If your Amazon gift card is $75, here are some camera things you can buy:

Pergear 25mm f/1.8 — Probably decent for the price.

TTArtisan 25mm f/2 — No idea if this lens is good or not.

Meike 25mm f/1.8 — I’ve never used this one.

Meike 35mm f/1.7 — Excellent lens for the price.

AstrHori 27mm f/2.8 — I have no idea about this one.

Brighten Star 35mm f/1.7 — Never tried it.

7Artisans 18mm f/6.3 — Weird pancake….

7Artisans 25mm f/1.8 — Pretty decent and fun lens.

7Artisans 35mm f/1.4 — Might be good, I’m not sure.

7Artisans 50mm f/1.8 — Good lens for portraits.

$100

If your Amazon gift card is $100, here are some camera things you can buy:

TTArtisan 35mm f/1.4 — I’ve used this lens on a Nikon Zfc, and it’s pretty good.

TTArtisan 50mm f/2 – This is one that I want to get. Maybe I will….

Meike 35mm f/1.4 — I’ve heard good things about this lens, but I’ve never used it myself.

Meike 50mm f/1.7 — Never tried it, but it’s on sale right now….

Brighten Star 50mm f/1.4 — No idea if this is good or not.

Pergear 50mm f/1.8 — Has character.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 — Instant film is fun!

Instax Mini Link 2 Printer — More convenient than a camera.

I hope you all had a very merry Christmas!

