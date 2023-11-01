Creative Collective 058: FXW Zine — Issue 24 — November 2023

The November issue of FXW Zine is out now! Creative Collective subscribers can download it today. Not a Creative Collective subscriber? Join to gain access to this issue plus all pervious issues of FXW Zine and the many bonus articles.

Issue 24—yes, the 24th issue!—has two articles. The first is about fall foliage photography, with its brilliant displays of color. The second is a brief look back at the previous 23 issues of FXW Zine. There are 34 pictures (including the cover) over 24 pages. Enjoy!

