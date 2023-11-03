Reala Ace + 3 More Recipes!

Luxury Among Palms – Laguna Hills, CA – Fujifilm X-T5 – Reala Ace Recipe

Today’s SOOC Live broadcast was wonderful. Thank you to everyone who tuned in and participated—you all make it great!

We discusses the new Reala Ace film simulation, and talked at length about my Reala Ace Film Simulation Recipe. The Reala Ace Recipe is for X-Trans V cameras, and not everyone has one of those cameras, and even if you do, you might prefer a different option, so Nathalie Boucry and I offered three similar Recipes as alternatives. Specifically, we suggested Fujicolor Reala 100, Fujicolor Superia 100, and Fujicolor 100 Industrial. Watch the video below to learn more.

There are two Fujicolor Reala 100 Recipes—one for X-Trans IV (excluding the X-T3 and X-T30), and one for X-Trans V. Likewise, there are two Fujicolor Superia 100 Recipes—one for X-Trans IV (excluding the X-T3 and X-T30), and one for X-Trans V. The Fujicolor 100 Industrial Recipe is just for the X-T3 and X-T30; however, simply ignore Color Chrome Effect to use it on X-Trans III (it will look very similar, and only slightly different), or for newer cameras, set Grain size to Small, Color Chrome FX Blue to Off, and Clarity to 0.

While you are here, the long-overdue Viewers’ Images slideshow from the previous broadcast was finally published. You can watch it below. There are some really great pictures by you all, so you’ll definitely want to take a look. Thanks to everyone who submitted photographs!

Some pictures from today’s show:

Reala Ace Recipe

Fujicolor Reala 100 Recipe

Fujicolor Superia 100 Recipe

Fujicolor 100 Industrial Recipe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...