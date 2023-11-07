What’s Old is New — Or, the Global Shutter Hype

There’s a lot of hype around a camera that Sony just announced: the a9 III (such an inspiring name, right? When will camera makers come up with more memorable—and, in turn, marketable—names?). What’s special about this camera is that it’s the world’s first full-frame stacked CMOS global shutter camera.
Global shutter? What’s that? Specifically, we’re talking electronic shutter, and not mechanical. Typically, CMOS sensors are read line-by-line, and not every line at once, which can cause problems like rolling shutter effect. This makes the electronic shutter less useful, as it’s more limited than the mechanical shutter; however, there are also several advantages to an electronic shutter, so sometimes it is preferable. With a global shutter, all the light sensitive sensor elements are read at the same time (not line-by-line), eliminating the disadvantages of the electronic shutter.
This is a significant step forward in camera technology, and I don’t want to diminish that, but at the same time the hype is a bit overhyped. Let me explain why.
One of the big advantages touted by those who are especially excited for this new technology is that it eliminates the need for flash sync speed. Use whatever shutter speed you desire for flash, including ultra-fast. Interestingly enough, this limitation doesn’t exist for leaf shutters, which are a mechanical shutter type found in some cameras, namely the Fujifilm X100-series. If you have a Fujifilm X100V and you are using the mechanical shutter, there’s no need to worry about flash sync speed. Granted, most cameras don’t have a leaf shutter, and leaf shutters are mechanical and not electronic; however, I found it interesting nonetheless that the global shutter solves a problem that isn’t always a problem, depending on your camera. If you don’t have $6,000 to shell out for a new camera, but you already own an X100-series model, you don’t have to worry about missing out, and you can let the FOMO rest for awhile.
Did you notice all of the qualifiers for the “world’s first” designation? Specifically, full frame and stacked CMOS global shutter. Why do you think those needed to be added? Well, the first full frame camera with a global shutter was the Contax N, way back in 2002 (it was developed in 2000, but it took awhile to come to market). The first camera with a global shutter, in theory, was developed by Kodak in the 1970’s. You see, CCD sensors, which were common before CMOS, were technically global shutter sensors. They became outdated before advancements in camera technology allowed photographers to take advantage of that aspect of them, but, technically speaking, global shutters are far from new, they’re only new to CMOS. Actually, Panasonic made a global shutter CMOS sensor back in 2018; however, the technology is newly coming to the market just now.
The promise of the global shutter is that the disadvantages of the electronic shutter are eliminated, and the need for a mechanical shutter is reduced or eliminated. The mechanical shutter has served photography pretty well over the last 150-ish years, so it’s not exactly a high-priority item to replace (in my humble opinion), but perhaps having fewer moving parts in future camera models will extend the life of those bodies (maybe). If you have a leaf shutter camera, the advantages of a global shutter is much less significant, but if you don’t, it’s a bigger deal for sure. Of course, global shutters bring their own disadvantages (most namely, it takes more processing power to read and store everything all at once). I think it’s just a matter of time before global shutter sensors are common, and perhaps as a result mechanical shutters will be much less common in future cameras.
I’m not saying that the need for improved electronic shutters doesn’t exist, or that significant advancements in the technology shouldn’t be celebrated. I’m simply stating that what’s old is new. That the hype is a little overhyped. For most people, the Sony A9 III won’t be a game-changer, or a milestone model remembered for decades and decades to come (as some are suggesting). I’m certain it will be a great camera that many will love and it will sell quite well for Sony, but for the majority of people, the differences between global and non-global electronic shutters will make little or no practical difference to them and their photography. For some, however, it will be a big deal, and for those folks, it’s worth noting and celebrating. Don’t be surprised if the X-H3 or X-T6 has this technology (I have no idea, I’m just speculating). If you have a leaf shutter camera, such as the X100V, you’re already enjoying the benefits, at least when it comes to flash sync speed and (nearly) silent operation.
Is there a reason why the leaf shutter is only on the X100 series? Why it’s not on XT00 or GFX series, or maybe another compact model like the X-PRO?
X100 series cameras have leaf-shutter lenses integrated with the camera bodies. Detachable lenses rely on focal-plane shutters built into cameras.
Leaf shutters are in the lens, not the camera bodies. It’s easy enough to do in fixed-lens cameras that a lot of them have leaf shutters (not just X100, but also X70, Ricoh GR, etc.), but for interchangeable-lens, it has to be designed that way from the beginning. Back before GFX was officially announced and was “just” rumored, some people speculated that Fujifilm might do this with GFX (since leaf shutters are historically more common in medium format), but they didn’t.
I think there’s a lot “types” of photography. Most Fuji users, for sure you and for sure me, love photography because many reasons, but we love to take some moments to the eternity.
The new Sony camera it’s a high spec camera for professionals, like sport professionals, where the rolling shutter effect with electronic shutter it’s a big problem. This camera it’s for this kind of professionals, and I think will be a high milestone for them. X100V clearly it’s not for this kind of users.
However, the problem is when the general public thinks that the product will be a big game changer for them, and clearly it is not.
My guesstimation is that the percentage of photographers who will greatly benefit from a global shutter is less than 1%. There are some others who will figure out that it can be beneficial sometimes. For the vast, vast majority, it won’t positively affect their photography in any practical way. However, the hyped-up hype will create a lot of FOMO, and many people who won’t benefit from it at all will shell out a lot of money because they think they need it (when they don’t). In a lot of ways, global shutter is super niche, but it won’t be marketed as such. I’m sure the technology will improve greatly and will become more mainstream over the next decade. In the meantime, the bragging rights of having the only full frame stacked CMOS global shutter sensor camera will drive a lot of sales. Still, it is a good step forward for the small percentage of people who will actually benefit from this innovation, and it will likely be a “game changer” for them, and that for sure should be recognized and celebrated, but it should also be kept in perspective (something few seem to be doing).
Thanks for the comment!
Unfortunately, a noticeable part of substitutions in photographic engineering is only marketing.
That’s very true. There’s also a lot of “take something away, then give it back later as an innovation.” The X-T5 is a good example of that. The X-T series grew in size over the years, so Fujifilm shrunk it back closer to earlier models, now it’s a selling point. They gave the X-T4 a flippy screen, then took it away on the X-T5, and it’s a selling point. I could go on-and-on. So far, the marketing is generating all the buzz and then some that I’m sure the Sony marketers had hoped for.