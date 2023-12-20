One Last Word on Double Exposures

In-camera double exposure using the Mystery Chrome Recipe on my Fujifilm X-E4

After the Season 3 finale of SOOC Live earlier this month, where Fujifilm X-Photographer Nathalie Boucry and I discussed double exposure photography at length, I published an article entitled Film Simulation Recipes for Double Exposure Photography as a kind of wrap up of the topic. However, I realize that it was a rather mediocre conclusion. More needs to be said.

Thankfully, Nathalie did a much better job on her website than I ever could. She has a two-part series on this topic that is an essential must-read if you are interested in trying in-camera double exposures. Click here for Part 1, and click here for Part 2. Go ahead and click those links!

A side note about Nathalie’s blog… I Google searched “Fujifilm blog” today, and her’s made the first page of search results. That’s a big deal! I remember when Fuji X Weekly wasn’t even in the first 20 pages (yes, I wen’t through them all to see where I ranked…). When I made it onto the third page I was quite excited, and couldn’t believe the websites that I was placed near (all of which I thought were bigger and more established than my little blog). When I cracked Google’s first page, I was shocked, as I never imagined that it was possible for me. Nowadays I usually rank in the top three spots—often number one—for a “Fujifilm blog” search. Congrats to Nathalie for making it onto the first page! She’s really establishing herself as a top-tier voice in the Fujifilm community, and it’s an honor to cohost SOOC Live with her.

