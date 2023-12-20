How to Get Into Fujifilm on a Small Budget

Since Fujifilm has discontinued what was their entry-level models (such as the X-T200 pictured above), it’s a little more expensive nowadays to get into the X system. If you are on a tight budget, your options are limited, but you still have some good cameras to choose from. Note: this article is based on current pricing as of the time of publication. Let’s dig into this!
If your budget is $1,000 and you want something brand-new:
Fujifilm X-T30 II + 15-45mm — Amazon — B&H — Moment
That is your only option, but it is a good one; however, if you think outside the box, there’s another way to approach this:
Choose one of the cameras below:
Fujifilm X-T30 II — Amazon — B&H — Moment
Fujifilm X-S10 — Amazon — B&H — Moment
Add one of these lenses:
7Artisans 25mm f/1.8 — Amazon
Meike 25mm f/1.8 — Amazon
Meike 35mm f/1.7 — Amazon
Meike 35mm f/1.4 — Amazon
7Artisans 35mm f/1.4 — Amazon
TTArtisan 35mm f/1.4 — Amazon
TTArtisan 50mm f/2 — Amazon
Meike 50mm f/1.7 — Amazon
If your budget is under $1,000:
You’ll have to go the second-hand route. Some places to look are B&H’s used department, KEH, MPB, and eBay. I’m sure there are other websites, too. Some used camera models to consider are:
Fujifilm X-T30
Fujifilm X-T20
Fujifilm X-T3
Fujifilm X-T2
Fujifilm X-T1
Fujifilm X-H1
Fujifilm X-E3
Fujifilm X-E2/X-E2s
Fujifilm X-E1
Aside from the camera body, you’ll need a lens. A few to consider are:
TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 — Amazon — B&H
TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 — Amazon — B&H
Fujinon 35mm f/2 — Amazon — B&H — Moment
If you shop around, it’s possible to find a good deal, and even get a Fujifilm camera and lens for less than $400. Almost no matter your budget, there are options, but the less you have to spend, the more difficult it will be and the fewer choices you’ll have; however, don’t fret! Just keep an eye out for good deals, and with some patience you are bound to find something that you can afford. My introduction to Fujifilm, which was on a tight budget, was via a used X-E1. I know first-hand that it is possible.
