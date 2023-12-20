How to Get Into Fujifilm on a Small Budget

Since Fujifilm has discontinued what was their entry-level models (such as the X-T200 pictured above), it’s a little more expensive nowadays to get into the X system. If you are on a tight budget, your options are limited, but you still have some good cameras to choose from. Note: this article is based on current pricing as of the time of publication. Let’s dig into this!

This post contains affiliate links, and if you make a purchase using my links I’ll be compensated a small amount for it.

If your budget is $1,000 and you want something brand-new:

Fujifilm X-T30 II + 15-45mm — Amazon — B&H — Moment

That is your only option, but it is a good one; however, if you think outside the box, there’s another way to approach this:

Choose one of the cameras below:

Fujifilm X-T30 II — Amazon — B&H — Moment

Fujifilm X-S10 — Amazon — B&H — Moment

Add one of these lenses:

7Artisans 25mm f/1.8 — Amazon

Meike 25mm f/1.8 — Amazon

Meike 35mm f/1.7 — Amazon

Meike 35mm f/1.4 — Amazon

7Artisans 35mm f/1.4 — Amazon

TTArtisan 35mm f/1.4 — Amazon

TTArtisan 50mm f/2 — Amazon

Meike 50mm f/1.7 — Amazon

If your budget is under $1,000:

You’ll have to go the second-hand route. Some places to look are B&H’s used department, KEH, MPB, and eBay. I’m sure there are other websites, too. Some used camera models to consider are:

Fujifilm X-T30

Fujifilm X-T20

Fujifilm X-T3

Fujifilm X-T2

Fujifilm X-T1

Fujifilm X-H1

Fujifilm X-E3

Fujifilm X-E2/X-E2s

Fujifilm X-E1

Aside from the camera body, you’ll need a lens. A few to consider are:

TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 — Amazon — B&H

TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 35mm f/2 — Amazon — B&H — Moment

If you shop around, it’s possible to find a good deal, and even get a Fujifilm camera and lens for less than $400. Almost no matter your budget, there are options, but the less you have to spend, the more difficult it will be and the fewer choices you’ll have; however, don’t fret! Just keep an eye out for good deals, and with some patience you are bound to find something that you can afford. My introduction to Fujifilm, which was on a tight budget, was via a used X-E1. I know first-hand that it is possible.

See also:

Fujifilm Gear Reviews

Film Simulation Recipes

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...