Report: The Fujifim X100V Successor will be Called…

According to Fujirumors, the upcoming X100V successor will be called X100VI. This new camera will apparently be announced at an X Summit on February 20th.

I had speculated that it would be called X100Z, but I was wrong. A lot of people thought it would be X100R, but that was also incorrect. Instead, Fujifilm took the boring route, and chose X100VI as the name. How very Sony of them, right?

Will people pronounce it X100-Vee-Eye, X100-Six, X100-The-Sixth, or X100-Mark-Six? I will call the camera X100-Vee-Eye personally; however, it’s not a very exciting name. I’m sure Fujifilm had a list of potential names on a dry-erase board at their Japan office, and they looked at that short list daily for months. After much consideration and deliberation, they chose the option they felt was the safest. Playing it safe is often riskier than being bold, and the potential reward is almost always smaller. Fujifilm should have gone with a striking name, something that rolls off the tongue and stirs the imagination. Something that grabs your attention and demands that you take a closer look. X100V did that, but X100VI does not. X100Z, X100R, X100X, X100G—names like that—stand out much more than X100 VI, X100 VII, X100 VIII, X100 IX, etc.; one set it exciting and imaginative and surprising, while the other is boring and clinical and routine.

The name is probably the least important aspect of the camera; however, a boring name does not give confidence to the rest of the model. If Fujifilm is unwilling to take a small risk with the name, what else about it are they playing safe? The original X100, which launched the entire X-series (note: the X-Pro1, which came out about a year-and-a-half later, was the first X-mount and first X-Trans), was a very daring product that took the camera industry by surprise. Since the release of the X100, Fujifilm has done a lot of risk-taking, and most often it has worked out really well for them. Nowadays it seems as though Fujifilm wants to evolve to become more like the Canikony brands, which too-often values caution and complacency over bold risks.

In any event, I’m sure that the X100VI will be an excellent camera, every bit as good as the X100V, and just a bit better. What will be different about it? Nothing is known at this point. My guess is that it will have the 40mp X-Trans V sensor and processor, as well as the latest JPEG options (maybe not Reala Ace; however, don’t worry, because I have a Film Simulation Recipe that mimics it), but otherwise will be 99% the same as the X100V. That’s only speculation, and as was demonstrated at the top of this article, my guesses are not always right. Fujifilm could very well give the X100-series a pretty significant refresh with the VI iteration, but if the name is any indication, it seems like they plan to play it as safe as they can this time around.

