Report: The Fujifim X100V Successor will be Called…

According to Fujirumors, the upcoming X100V successor will be called X100VI. This new camera will apparently be announced at an X Summit on February 20th.
I had speculated that it would be called X100Z, but I was wrong. A lot of people thought it would be X100R, but that was also incorrect. Instead, Fujifilm took the boring route, and chose X100VI as the name. How very Sony of them, right?
Will people pronounce it X100-Vee-Eye, X100-Six, X100-The-Sixth, or X100-Mark-Six? I will call the camera X100-Vee-Eye personally; however, it’s not a very exciting name. I’m sure Fujifilm had a list of potential names on a dry-erase board at their Japan office, and they looked at that short list daily for months. After much consideration and deliberation, they chose the option they felt was the safest. Playing it safe is often riskier than being bold, and the potential reward is almost always smaller. Fujifilm should have gone with a striking name, something that rolls off the tongue and stirs the imagination. Something that grabs your attention and demands that you take a closer look. X100V did that, but X100VI does not. X100Z, X100R, X100X, X100G—names like that—stand out much more than X100 VI, X100 VII, X100 VIII, X100 IX, etc.; one set it exciting and imaginative and surprising, while the other is boring and clinical and routine.
The name is probably the least important aspect of the camera; however, a boring name does not give confidence to the rest of the model. If Fujifilm is unwilling to take a small risk with the name, what else about it are they playing safe? The original X100, which launched the entire X-series (note: the X-Pro1, which came out about a year-and-a-half later, was the first X-mount and first X-Trans), was a very daring product that took the camera industry by surprise. Since the release of the X100, Fujifilm has done a lot of risk-taking, and most often it has worked out really well for them. Nowadays it seems as though Fujifilm wants to evolve to become more like the Canikony brands, which too-often values caution and complacency over bold risks.
In any event, I’m sure that the X100VI will be an excellent camera, every bit as good as the X100V, and just a bit better. What will be different about it? Nothing is known at this point. My guess is that it will have the 40mp X-Trans V sensor and processor, as well as the latest JPEG options (maybe not Reala Ace; however, don’t worry, because I have a Film Simulation Recipe that mimics it), but otherwise will be 99% the same as the X100V. That’s only speculation, and as was demonstrated at the top of this article, my guesses are not always right. Fujifilm could very well give the X100-series a pretty significant refresh with the VI iteration, but if the name is any indication, it seems like they plan to play it as safe as they can this time around.
I though you were smarter than that.
Every letter used since the X100S refers to the generation.
S = Second
T = Third
F = Fourth
V = Latin numeral for 5 (because Fifth also starts with F)
VI = Latin numeral for 6 (because Sixth also starts with S)
You don’t have to be mean.
Yes:
S = Second
T = Third
F = Fourth
Which is where that naming system fell apart, because F was already taken and couldn’t be used for Fifth. So Fujifilm chose the Roman Numeral for 5, which is V. Interestingly, this isn’t necessarily Latin, but originally Etruscan and adapted by Rome. Quinque is Latin for five, and Sex is Latin for Six (declension endings can vary based on usage). The fifth letter in the Latin alphabet is E and the sixth is F (but pronounced V, or is the equivalent of English V).
Going with the Roman Numeral system is, in my opinion, uninspiring. It works, yes, but they should have begun with II, III, IV, etc., if that’s what they want to do. Instead of VI, they could have gone with:
Z (Zeta, the sixth letter in the Greek alphabet)
R (Roku, the word six in Japanese)
I’m sure they had at least a half-dozen potential options on their shortlist.
Pronounce it as the iteration it is, 6.
Do you call the current model the X1005?
Personally, I call it “X100-Vee” because that is its name.
X106 is a tad awkward, but that’s probably how it will be pronounced by a lot of people.
Probably best not to call it a V 1.
🤣
I had disappeared for a few months after I moved and had very little time for photography (and I have an X-T4 so the recipes for the 40mpx aren’t something I can use) but I’m somewhat back and still using your recipes every time I go out and shoot! The new X100 seems like it’d be nice except that I still disagree with 40mpx files, they’re just too big for my 10-year-old iMac to process xD
I find the 40mp files to be a bit much, too. I prefer 26mp.
There is so little noise around the Vee Eye that maybe they are going to surprise everyone with something bold. . I know a lot of people don’t want FF but there are plenty of people asking Fuji for full frame. There is whispers saying they are going to use same lens so that cancels FF and ibis out. The sweet spot for me is mid thirties MP which I would prefer. For me to upgrade from my 100V it might have to be something special. With my D850, xt-4, Xpro 2, 100V and recently Q2 I have MP covered and my style of shooting for humour I’m in. But still get excited to see what’s coming out next even if I don’t purchase it.
Yeah, I hear you. Unless there’s something major in this release… something that I just have to have… I’ll likely sit this one out. The X100V is still my favorite camera after three-and-a-half years. But it’s still interesting to see what Fujifilm releases.
It makes sense. The rest of them are in order X100S is second, T is third, F is fourth, then went Roman numeral V for fifth. R or Z doesn’t really fit in line with that trend.
They did Roman Numerals once, in a place where it made a lot of sense to use it. They didn’t have to stick with it. Now it’s kind of awkward. Should have done II, III, and IV instead of S, T, and F, if they want to use Roman Numerals. It would be like Sony calling the fifth generation of the A7 “A7 F” instead of “A7 V”… just weird to suddenly change it like that. In my opinion, Fujifilm should stick with single letter alphabet characters, and not change it to double letters.
Agree w/ Sean. I will call it the Fuji x6.
While I would love to see 40mp. I think any extra pixels might bump up the noise levels.
Two SD slots would be wonderful, plus f/1.8 for the lens, which Fuji did with the xf1 years ago.
There really isn’t any difference in noise level between the 40mp vs 26mp sensor; however, I prefer the 26mp sensor personally, as 40mp is too much for most situations. Two SD Card slots would be nice. Apparently, the rumor of a new lens was incorrect, and it will be the same lens. The XF1 had a tiny sensor, which makes larger apertures much easier. I think they could do it on the X100, but the lens would definitely be larger to accomplish it.