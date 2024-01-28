What Would you Want from a Fuji X Weekly Event?

This is me.

I need your help!

I hope to organize a Fuji X Weekly meet-and-greet type event in the Phoenix, Arizona, area sometime later this year. While I’ve been to a few photography gatherings before, I’ve never hosted one. What I’d like to know is what you’d expect or hope for from a Fuji X Weekly meet-and-greet.

Obviously, it could be really simple. Come say hi, as I’d love to meet you. Let’s shake hands and talk gear informally. This would be the most simple to put together, but maybe the least exciting to attend?

It could be more convention-like, with booths from local camera stores and photography-related businesses. There could be presentations or workshops, and perhaps even guest speakers. A small expo would be a heck-of-a-lot more complex to organize, and would likely require an entrance fee to offset the costs. I doubt there would be enough interest to justify anything like this, but maybe this is what people would most want?

A third option is a group photowalk. Let’s not just talk gear, but use our gear. Let’s meet up somewhere and take pictures, perhaps in an urban setting, or some place that’s especially good for photography. If the location is ideal, it could be all in one place, and no need to drive around (other than to the event).

I’m sure there are many other ideas, and I’d love to hear them. Even if you would never come to Phoenix because it is too far away, I’d still greatly appreciate your feedback. I want to make this event special for those who can attend (and, who knows, maybe it will be the first of many?), but I’m unsure what direction it should go. Perhaps one of these ideas resonates with you, or none of them, or some aspect about one is intriguing but another aspect is not. Leave me a comment with your ideas and opinions!

Also, how likely would you attend this event, for those who live near the area? Let me know that, too, with a comment. I really look forward to hearing your input!

I don’t know yet when this meet-and-greet will happen (or even for certain that it will, although I really hope it will). Most likely it will be either in the spring or fall, but preferably in the spring. As soon as I have more concrete answers, I’ll let you know. In the meantime, your input is much needed, and will help me out tremendously. Thank you!

