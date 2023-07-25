Don’t Forget: Join me LIVE this Thursday!

Duck Pond – Tempe, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – 1970’s Summer Recipe

We’re just two days away from the next SOOC Live broadcast! Fujifilm X-Photographer Nathalie Boucry and I will finish our discussion on Travel Photography, share your pictures (better upload your pictures quick if you haven’t yet), and answer any questions that you might have. It will be a great time, and I hope to see you there!

The four Film Simulation Recipes that we’ve been shooting with are 1970’s Summer, Elite Chrome 200, Fujichrome Provia 100F, and Kodacolor VR. I hope that you’ve enjoyed those four. I can’t wait to find out which are your favorites and why.

Join Nathalie and I on Thursday, July 27th, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, 1:00 PM Eastern. Your participation makes these episodes great, so I hope that you can be there. See you in two days!

If you missed Part 1 of Travel Photography, be sure to watch it. I’ve included it below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...