SOOC Live Postponed Two Weeks

Red Cliffs – Sedona, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Reala Ace Recipe

I know I just told you that the next SOOC Live broadcast will be this coming Thursday, but it’s now been delayed two more weeks, and will now be on Thursday, November 2nd. Sorry for any inconvenience this might cause you. I look forward to seeing you in a couple weeks!

While I have you here, I do have a request: keep Nathalie and Stanley in your thoughts and prayers. They had a loss in their family. It’s been a bit crazy for them, and tough emotionally. So if you can take a moment to lift up their family in whatever way that you do that, it would be really great. The Fujifilm and—more specifically—the Fuji X Weekly community is the best in all of photography, so that’s why I’m making this request to you.

