Kodak Portra 160 — Fujifilm X100V (X-Trans IV) Film Simulation Recipe

Coastal Blossoms at Sunset – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V – Kodak Portra 160 Recipe

Kodak introduced the Portra line in 1998, with two ISO 160 versions, two ISO 400 versions, and an ISO 800 emulsion (plus a short-lived ISO 100 Tungsten film, for those keeping score). Portra saw a couple of updates by Kodak, and in late-2010 the two ISO 160 versions were merged into one, as well as the two ISO 400 versions. The film has become iconic, with its warm yet natural colors. As the name implies, it was meant for portrait photography, but is popular for many genres.

Originally, Kodak Portra 160 came in “NC” (neutral color) and “VC” (vivid color) versions; Portra 160 NC was more popular for portraits and Portra 160 VC was more popular for landscapes. When Kodak merged the two, it fell kind of in-between the two emulsions—more vibrant than NC but less than VC. This Film Simulation Recipe is intended to mimic the merged Portra 160 that Kodak introduced in 2010.

I already have a Kodak Portra 160 Recipe that is compatible with X-Trans III cameras plus the X-T3 and X-T30, but not one for newer models. This update is long overdue, and I’m thrilled to finally publish it. Instead of simply making a quick adjustment to the “old” Recipe, I started from scratch. While the results are still very similar, it’s a significant redesign, and (hopefully) it’s just a tad better. This Recipe pairs really well with diffusion filters; for the California pictures in this article I used a 10% CineBloom filter, and for the Arizona pictures I used a mix of a 5% CineBloom and no diffusion filter at all. I did not adjust Clarity when using the diffusion filters.

Glass View – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V – Kodak Portra 160 Recipe

This Kodak Portra 160 Film Simulation Recipe is compatible with the Fujifilm X-Pro3, X100V, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II cameras. For fifth generation X-Trans models, which are the X-H2s, X-H2, X-T5, and X-S20, set Color Chrome FX Blue to Weak instead of Strong. This Recipe will also work on newer GFX cameras, but the results will likely be slightly different.

Film Simulation: Classic Chrome

Dynamic Range: DR400

Grain Effect: Weak, Small

Color Chrome Effect: Strong

Color Chrome FX Blue: Strong

White Balance: 4900K, +4 Red & -6 Blue

Highlight: -1

Shadow: -2

Color: 0

Sharpness: -2

High ISO NR: -4

Clarity: -3

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 6400

Exposure Compensation: 0 to +1 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs captured using this Kodak Portra 160 Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X100V:

Golden Coast – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Pacific Gold – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Bluff Above the Golden Coast – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Blooms Above the Pacific Ocean – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Gold Coast Blooms – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Sunset Selfie – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Blooming Bush on Pacific Bluff – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Pacific Overlook – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Red Coastal Flowers – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Aliso Beach – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Hotel – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Floral Arch – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Flowers & Palms – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Bunch of Blossomed Flowers – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Flowers & Water – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Coastal Peek – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Wedding Guests – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Flower Petals – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Book & Mirror – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Gifts & Snacks – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Mirror – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

You Like Jazz? – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Twin Palms & Concrete – Surprise, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Empty Cage – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Trumpet Haze – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Streaking Light over Tree Leaves – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Spiderweb in the Shrub – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

LavAzza Cactus – Scottsdale, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Trash Moon – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Orange Leaf – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Apartment – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Top of the Playground – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Playground Canopy – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Palm in the Sky – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Tree-Lined Path – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Bougainvillea Warm – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Arizona Jon – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Waterless Lions – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Evening Light Bougainvillea – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Oleander Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Bougainvillea Blossom – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

