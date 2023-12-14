New Ricoh GR III / GR IIIx Recipes!

Posted on by Ritchie Roesch

Ricoh GR III + Vibrant Nostalgia Recipe

For those of you with a Ricoh GR III or GR IIIx camera, I just published a new collection of Recipes over at Ritchie’s Ricoh Recipes, called The Analog Collection. There are six new Recipes, so if you have a GR III or GR IIIx, be sure to check it out now! Also, be sure to download the Ricoh Recipes App if you haven’t yet done so.

Since this is a Fujifilm blog, I don’t want to take up too much of your time with this, so if you are interested in learning more, simply click here. For the rest of you, I hope that you enjoy viewing the handful of example pictures in this short article.

Ricoh GR III + Positive Film Recipe
Ricoh GR III + Reggie’s Color Negative Recipe
Ricoh GR III + EktaColor Recipe
Ricoh GR III + Vibrant Nostalgia Recipe
Ricoh GR III + B&W Film Recipe
Ricoh GR III + Kodak Summer Recipe

