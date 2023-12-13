My Fujifilm X-E5 Wish List

What should a Fujifilm X-E5 look like? What features would I like it to have?

I’m not convinced that Fujifilm will ever make an X-E5, as they’ve indicated that they might not, but if they do, it’s likely that they will begin working on it soon, at least preliminarily. If Fujifilm does make an X-E5, I think spring 2025 is a likely timeframe for its release. Just to be clear, I have zero inside information, and can only speculate. Just in case Fujifilm does begin to work on an X-E5 soon, I thought it would be worthwhile to tell them what I’d like it to be like. Of course, there’s a pretty good chance that they’ll never read this—I don’t believe that Fuji X Weekly is on their list of websites to regularly visit—so this might be for nothing. Optimistically, let’s assume that Fujifilm will read this article, and maybe they’ll even take my ideas into consideration.

Before I get into it, I want to argue why Fujifilm should make an X-E5. I understand why they don’t want to: Fujifilm believes that the market segment that the X-E line is in is shrinking, and will soon be dried up. Fujifilm made a decision to pivot, focusing more on higher-end gear, and less on lower-end gear. While the X-E line has never been considered an “entry-level” product by users, as the tier below it disappeared, it became the default entry-level camera for Fujifilm, since it is the cheapest model. Historically, the X-E line has had somewhat sluggish sales, and often comes out at the tail end of a sensor generation. The X-E3, for example, could still be purchased brand-new at a discount just two years ago; however, the X-E4 sold surprisingly well during its short time, especially towards the end.

Pacific Poppies – Montaña de Oro SP, CA – Fujifilm X-E4 – Pacific Blues Recipe

Inexplicably, Fujifilm discontinued the X-E4 while demand was high—so high, it exceeding Fujifilm’s ability to manufacture them, which caused a backorder list that was months long. Because Fujifilm discontinued the X-E4 while demand was high but supply was low, used models are now selling for ridiculous prices. I’m sure Fujifilm had a good reason for axing the camera—GxAce would say that it was a casualty of the global chip shortage of the early ’20’s—but it left a pretty significant market void. I’m surprised that Fujifilm let it slip through their fingers, but I’m sure it was simply a case of limited resources, and making more X-E4 bodies was less of a priority than other things.

The reason why Fujifilm should make an X-E5 and not let the X-E line die is because there is market demand for it right now. Three years ago, you could buy an X-T30, X-E3, X-T200, or X-A7. If you had a smaller budget or wanted a compact body for travel, you had those four options. Now, there’s only two: the often-out-of-stock X-T30 II or the X-S10. The X-S series is kind of in a different category with a divergent design from most of Fujifilm’s past models; while Fujifilm has marketed the X-S20 as their ideal travel camera, it is a bit on the heavy side for that, plus is more expensive, and not really in the entry-level price range. Currently, for those wanting something under $1,000, or something that’s especially compact and lightweight, you don’t have much to choose from. This is by design, and mainly because the bottom-end market isn’t as big as it was five years ago.

If Fujifilm made an X-E5, there would be demand for it, but (as they say) time is of the essence. The longer Fujifilm dillydallies, the less excitement their might be. You have to strike while the iron is hot, and the iron is hot right now. Will it still be hot two years from now? I have no idea. The safer move would be to simply un-retire the X-E4 and manufacture more copies of it. I don’t think that will happen, so let’s focus on the X-E5.

Working – Salt Lake City, UT – Fujifilm X-E4 – Kodak Vision3 250D Recipe

My ideal X-E camera wouldn’t be all that much different from the X-E4. I love my Fujifilm X-E4, but I know not everyone was excited about it. Some say that it was a step backwards from the X-E3 because Fujifilm went minimalistic with it—a little too minimalistic. For the X-E5, a few simply changes and improvements would make it better. Some people will say that it must have IBIS, but that would make it bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Fujifilm would have to carefully consider if it would be worthwhile to do that. If they added IBIS plus weather-sealing, they could increase the cost and make the line more mid-tier. That’s one option, but that’s not what I would suggest, personally. I would only make a handful of changes to the X-E4, and engrave a 5 on the front instead of a 4. Here are my X-E5 suggestions:

Reinstate the M/C/S switch.

Put an ISO ring around the Shutter knob like the X100V has.

Reinstate a rear command dial.

Make the rear screen three-way-tilting like the X-T5.

Improve the OVF, perhaps a little bigger and higher resolution.

Use the current sensor with the new X-Trans V processor like the X-S20.

Add a small grip to the front similar to the X100V.

Consider using rounded strap eyelets instead of rectangular.

That’s it! Super simple. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel. That would be a really nice refresh that I think a lot of people would appreciate. That would keep the cost low and the camera small and lightweight.

Reflection of a Broken Door – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4 – Fujicolor 100 Gold Recipe

It would be really smart for Fujifilm to update the 18mm f/2 lens, which is long-overdue for a refresh, and introduce a new pancake option: perhaps a 23mm f/2.8 or 40mm f/2.8. They could offer a few different bundle options: the upcoming 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8, the updated 18mm f/2, a new pancake (whatever they decide to go with), the 27mm f/2.8, or all three pancake lenses. The X-E line just begs to be used with pancake lenses, which really illustrates the benefit of APS-C, but sadly Fujifilm only has two. I bet that three pancake lenses bundled with the X-E5 would be a popular option, especially if a few influencers were to demonstrate just how great that would be for a travel photography kit.

Which brings me to the marketing angle. What makes Fujifilm cameras great? What is the essence of shooting with the X series? Hint: it’s what makes the X100V so popular. In my opinion, Fujifilm has done a rather poor job of expressing this and particularly communicating why it should be desirable (maybe they don’t understand it themselves?). Largely, it has come from outside sources—TikTokers, Instagramers, YouTubers… heck, I’ll take a little credit for it myself—who have done Fujifilm’s marketing job for them. The X-E5 (as I suggest the camera should be) would be the quintessence of many aspects of this: cool-yet-functional vintage styling, great implementation of exposure-triangle controls, small and lightweight, and of course out-of-camera JPEGs that look great. Fujifilm needs to focus on that. They need to communicate why the X-E5 fulfills (in many ways) the essence of shooting with the X series, and why that essence is desirable for photographers. Yes, social media influencers and bloggers will do some of that for Fujifilm, and that’s great organic promotion, but Fujifilm themselves needs to do a much better job than they have in the past. If done right, the X-E5 could be a smashing success in spite of shrinking market segments.

Will Fujifilm make an X-E5? Maybe, maybe not. I’d lean towards no if I had to pick one over the other. Should they? Absolutely yes! It would be a real shame for Fujifilm to kill the line when there is so much demand for it. I love the X-E series—the X-E1 was my introduction to Fujifilm—and it deserves to continue. I hope that it does.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...