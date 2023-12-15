Some Current Camera Deals for Christmas

With Christmas just 10 days away, you might be looking for some last-minute camera deals as a gift to yourself or a photographer (or budding photographer) in your family. This website is all about Fujifilm, and for the most part there haven’t been a lot of Fujifilm deals. There hasn’t been a lot for me to recommend to you. You can always pay full price for gear, but you don’t need me to point that out—the service that I’d rather offer is showing where you can save some money. So let’s get into that.

This post contains affiliate links, and if you make a purchase using my links I’ll be compensated a small amount for it.

Fujifilm GFX100S — $1,600 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujifilm X-H2s with MKX 18-55mm — $1,200 off — B&H

Fujifilm X-H2s with MKX 50-135mm — $1,200 off — B&H

Fujifilm GFX50S II — $1,000 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujifilm X-H2s with 150-600mm — $600 off — Amazon

GF 110mm — $550 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 200mm — $500 off — Amazon — B&H

GF 32-64mm — $450 off — Amazon — B&H

GF 45-100mm — $450 off — Amazon — B&H

GF 80mm — $450 off — Amazon — B&H

GF 100-200mm — $400 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 150-600mm — $400 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 100-400mm — $400 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 50mm — $300 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 8-16mm — $200 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 18-120mm — $200 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujifilm X-H2s — $200 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujifilm X-H2 — $150 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 50-140mm — $150 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujifilm X-S10 — $100 off — Amazon — B&H — Moment

Fujinon 16-55mm — $100 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 16mm — $100 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 56mm — $100 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 80mm — $100 off — Amazon — B&H

Fujinon 90mm — $100 off — Amazon — B&H

It’s a really good time to get into GFX if you’ve been thinking about it, as that’s where the best discounts are. The 50mm f/1 lens is $300 off, and that’s the most intriguing bargain to me, personally. The 90mm f/2 is one of my favorite lenses; while the discount is only $100, it is on sale, and it’s an easy one for me to recommend. If you’ve thought about doing some serious cinematography with Fujifilm, the X-H2s bundled with the cinema lenses are significantly discounted. Otherwise, the deals are pretty pedestrian right now.

