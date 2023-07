Firework over Super Moon – Fujifilm X100V – Kodak Ultramax 400 – 70mm Digital Teleconverter

July 4th is an American holiday, often celebrated with family, fireworks, watermelon, and barbecues. I chose to document the day with my Fujifilm X100V loaded with seven Film Simulation Recipes, each picked for a specific reason. I made a point to try all seven throughout the day, and especially during the fireworks show. Let’s take a look at how that worked out!

