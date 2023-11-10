Kodak Portra 160 v2 — Fujifilm X-T5 (X-Trans V) Film Simulation Recipe

Yellow Aspen Forest – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Kodak Portra 160 v2 Recipe

At the very moment that I was finishing up my Kodak Portra 160 Film Simulation Recipe for X-Trans IV cameras, Thomas Schwab, who has created or co-created a number of Recipes on this website, sent me a modification that he made of the “old” Kodak Portra 160 Recipe (for X-Trans III plus the X-T3 & X-T30 cameras) to make it compatible with X-Trans V models. Clear as mud? Let me retry. This new Kodak Portra 160 v2 Recipe was modified by Thomas from the Kodak Portra 160 Recipe published in 2020 so as to be compatible with X-Trans V cameras. Plus he gave it a tune-up. Excitedly, I programmed this new version into my Fujifilm X-T5; however, I had several other projects going on, so it took a little time to get this one out. Thomas Schwab did a great job of updating the old version, and the results speak for themselves. I want to give Thomas a special “thank you” for his work and willingness to share!

Kodak introduced the Portra line in 1998, with two ISO 160 versions, two ISO 400 versions, and an ISO 800 emulsion (plus a short-lived ISO 100 Tungsten film, for those keeping score). Portra saw a couple of updates by Kodak, and in late-2010 the two ISO 160 versions were merged into one, as well as the two ISO 400 versions. Originally, Kodak Portra 160 came in “NC” (neutral color) and “VC” (vivid color) versions; Portra 160 NC was more popular for portraits and Portra 160 VC was more popular for landscapes. When Kodak merged the two, it fell kind of in-between the two emulsions—more vibrant than NC but less than VC. This Film Simulation Recipe is more similar to the merged Portra 160 that Kodak introduced in 2010. The film has become iconic, with its warm yet natural colors. As the name implies, it was meant for portrait photography, but is popular for many genres.

Shell Gas Station – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Kodak Portra 160 v2 Recipe

This Kodak Portra 160 v2 Film Simulation Recipe is compatible with fifth-generation X-Trans cameras, which (as of this writing) are the X-H2, X-H2s, X-T5, and X-S20 (yes, the X-S20). With one modification—setting Color Chrome FX Blue to Strong instead of Weak—this Recipe is also compatible with most fourth-generation X-Trans cameras: X-Pro3, X100V, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4 & X-T30 II. This can also be used on newer GFX models, but it will render slightly different (try it anyway).

Film Simulation: Classic Chrome

Grain Effect: Weak, Small

Color Chrome Effect: Weak

Color Chrome FX Blue: Weak

White Balance: Daylight, +4 Red & -5 Blue

Dynamic Range: D-Range Priority (DR-P) Auto

Color: 0

Sharpness: -1

High ISO NR: -4

Clarity: -2

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 6400

Exposure Compensation: +1/3 to +1 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs using this Kodak Portra 160 v2 Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-T5:

Smokey Sunset – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Mountainous Contemplations – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Siblings – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Backlit Boy in Autumn – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Jonathan Using RitchieCam – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Golden Hour, Golden Trees – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Deer in the Meadow – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Yellow Aspen Tree Tops – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Yellow Aspens behind Green Pine – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Leaves & Needles – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Autumn Joy – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Bougainvillea Pink – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Endless Blue & Palms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Dusk in the Suburbs – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Frisbee Golf – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Yard Palm – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Palm Behind Bougainvillea – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Two-Trunked Saguaro – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

