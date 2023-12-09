A Fujifilm X100V captured with a Fujifilm X-T5 + Fujinon 90mm + Reala Ace Recipe

Fujifilm has never asked me what I’d like for Christmas, nor do I expect them to ever ask that question. I do believe there is a chance that they read this website occasionally, so I thought I would take a moment to share with them—on the off-chance that they find this article—some gear that they could “give” to me that would really make my holiday special. To be clear, I’m not suggesting that Fujifilm should send me free products (although, if they ever did, I wouldn’t say no…); instead, this is simply a list of gear that I’d love to see Fujifilm release, which would be the perfect Christmas gift for me, and probably a lot of you, too.

I don’t want to take up too much of your time, so let’s dive right into my Fujifilm Christmas Wish List! The order is least-to-most desired, but really I’d be happy with any of them.

#10 — Fujinon 135mm f/2.8

The longest prime lens that Fujifilm offers—aside from the really huge and extremely expensive 200mm f/2—is the Fujinon 90mm f/2, which is one of my absolute favorite lenses. I feel like there’s a massive gap that should be filled to some extent, and a 135mm option seems quite logical—after all, it used to be a very common focal length.

This theoretical 135mm Fujinon lens, which would be 202mm full-frame-equivalent, shouldn’t be too large or expensive. For example, I have a vintage Vivitar 135mm f/2.8 lens that is surprisingly compact. So the design team goals should be to keep it a similar size and weight to the Fujinon 90mm f/2, and with an MSRP no more than $1,200 (under $1,000 would be even better). Of course some compromises might be necessary, and one that I’m ok with is the maximum aperture; I’d prefer f/2.8, but f/3.5 would be fine if something’s got to give (the price should be a little less if it is f/3.5). I think such a lens would be appreciated by those who find the 90mm not-quite-long-enough sometimes, which would likely be a fairly sizable group. I could see it being used by some sports, wildlife, portrait and landscape photographers. Yes, there are several zooms that cover the longer focal lengths, but some of us (myself included) much prefer primes over zooms.

#9 — Fujifilm GFX100R

I’m not in the GFX system, but if Fujifilm ever made a GFX100R, I’d buy it. I cannot afford GFX gear, but I’d still buy it. Why? XPan. Such a camera would be the closest one could get to an XPan III, the digital version of the XPan II. The GFX100R would produce 50mp 65:24 aspect ratio images. A GFX50R II would be alright, too, but a GFX100R would be even more spectacular.

Yes, I know the GFX100 and the GFX100S and the GFX100 II (and even the upcoming GFX100S II) are capable of 50mp XPan-crop pictures, but none of them will provide an XPan-like experience. The only camera that’s close is the GFX50R, but that model is five years old now and missing the latest film sims and JPEG settings and such. Ideally, whether it is a GFX50R II or GFX100R, the body should be X-Pro like in design. One other option that Fujifilm could consider is a GFXPan, where the sensor is shaped in the 65:24 aspect ratio instead of 4:3 (basically, the current 100mp sensor, but half as tall). That would be incredible!

#8 — Fujifilm X-Pro4

This one is near the bottom of the list because 1) I suspect that it’s already well in the works and 2) I don’t know how they’ll make it better than the X-Pro3, aside from some things that could just be a firmware update. So what do I think Fujifilm could do to make the X-Pro4 different-enough from the X-Pro3 to justify it? One idea is an APS-H sized sensor with maybe 50-ish megapixels. That would not only garnish a lot of attention, but it would (more importantly) allow for an XPan crop with over 20mp, and perhaps as much as 25mp. Whether they do this or use the 40mp APS-C sensor of the X-H2 and X-T5, they should still include the XPan aspect ratio as an in-camera option. Another idea is IBIS. A lot of people would welcome that, and it’s probably expected from a camera of this price point, but Fujifilm needs to be careful with how it affects the size, weight, and cost. Most likely, aside from a bump in pixel-count, the biggest change will be a different rear screen. I don’t have any idea how they’ll change it, but I’m certain that they will do so in some way. I think the OVF should be made to be more like the one in the X-Pro2.

#7 — Fujifilm X-Pro3 Acros Edition

While we wait for the X-Pro4, Fujifilm could release a monochrome-only version of the X-Pro3. This camera would make some big headlines, and get a ton of attention. While such a model would surely be niche, Pentax proved that it could still be successful, and I think there’s been enough interest in the Fujifilm world for such a camera that it will sell out, however many copies Fujifilm decides to make. I’d certainly buy one if Fujifilm ever decided to produce it. Heck, I’d buy one almost no matter what body they decided to do it with, but the X-Pro makes the most sense to me, followed closely by the X100.

#6 — Fujifilm X100Z Variants

We’ve known for awhile now that the next Fujifilm camera will be the X100V successor. I don’t know what they’ll name it, but my guess is X100Z. The X100V successor is not in this list because we already know that it’s coming, and it will probably be announced next month, or early-February at the latest. What I would like to put on this wish-list are variants of the camera. For example, Sigma made three versions of the DP Merrill models, and four of the DP Quattro. They were all basically the same, except for the lens permanently attached to the front. I could see Fujifilm doing something similar, with maybe a 30mm-ish “standard” lens, another with a 50mm-ish portrait lens, and maybe a wide-angle version with a 14mm or 16mm lens, to go along with the main 23mm option. Fujifilm could sell multiple versions of the X100Z (or whatever they name it), just with different focal-length lenses. Not only would people be able to buy their preferred focal length option, but you’ll have some people buy all of them.

#5 — Another Fujinon Pancake Lens

A big advantage to APS-C over full-frame is the size and weight of the gear, so it is shocking to me that Fujifilm has only two pancake lenses: the 27mm f/2.8 and 18mm f/2. The 18mm model is only kind-of a pancake, and is in desperate need of an update. Fujifilm should have a series of pancake offerings. Maybe a 16mm f/3.5, the 18mm f/2 (but updated, please!), a 23mm f/2.8, the 27mm f/2.8, and maybe a 40mm-ish f/2.8. It would make my day if Fujifilm were to announce even one more pancake lens, and it would make so much sense if they did.

#4 — Fujifilm X-E5

I had to include this—and put it fairly high on this list—because Fujifilm has indicated that the X-E line might be finished. It would be a huge shame if that’s true. I love the X-E line, and the X-E4 is one of my favorite models. This line is especially great for travel, and is the perfect body to pair pancake lenses with. I don’t need a new X-E camera, but I don’t want this line to end, so I would consider buying an X-E5 just to show support for its continuation in the lineup. Hopefully this will encourage Fujifilm to produce an X-E5, perhaps in time for Christmas 2024.

#3 — Fujifilm Minimalist Model

I would love a rangefinder-styled camera without all the bells and whistles. Just the basic controls that you need. It should have a shutter knob with an ISO ring, a C1-C7 knob, and exposure compensation knob on the top. It must have an M/C/S switch somewhere. Otherwise, it should be kept clean and simple. No rear screen, only a box-top screen like on the X-Pro3, but it should have a hybrid viewfinder. No video mode or even the Advanced Filters and such. It should be a “pure photography” concept that delivers the most film-like experience of all the models. I don’t think Fujifilm would ever consider such a camera, but they absolutely should have a “digital-film” model. This concept would seem to fit Fujifilm’s profile perfectly! Maybe call it simply the X1.

#2 — Fujifilm X200

A lot of people have basically demanded that Fujifilm should jump into the full-frame market, but they’re not going to, and in my opinion it is a smart move. They’d go from being a big fish in a decent sized pond to a small fish in a large and overcrowded pond. One big problem is that they’d have to develop a whole new line of lenses, which, if they weren’t successful, could bankrupt the division. One way that Fujifilm could dip their toes into the full-frame market in a way that’s pretty much guaranteed to be successful and won’t require the new-lens-lineup investment—in other words, somewhat small risk and big reward—is to make a full-frame version of the X100-series. Call it the X200. Perhaps differentiate it from the X100 by giving it a 30mm (going slightly more wide-angle) or 40mm (slightly more telephoto) lens, and increase the maximum aperture to f/1.8. If full-frame is simply out of the question, perhaps go the fuller-than-full-frame route, and make a GFX200, which would be a GFX version of the X100. Personally, I would have a hard time saying no to such a camera.

#1 — Fujifilm X80

The Fujifilm X70 was such a great little camera! It had a much-too-short production run thanks to Sony’s sudden discontinuation of the sensor inside that model, and it’s a real shame that Fujifilm never made a successor. Especially considering how well the Ricoh GR III is selling right now, it would make a lot of sense for Fujifilm to produce a successor to the X70. From what I can tell, the demand for such a camera has been increasing. So many people have told me that they’d buy one. I know that I would be first in line! Come on, Fujifilm! Make an X80 already! Consider it your Christmas gift to me and all of your customers who have been dreaming of it for years.

