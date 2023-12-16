I’m a Fujifilm Fanboy (…but my opinions should still be valid)

I enrolled in Photography 101 in college 12 years before Fujifilm introduced the original X100. I say this because I’m often accused of being a Fujifilm fanboy, which is meant to be a put-down to insinuate that my opinions are too biased to be trusted. But should I be so easily dismissed just because I really like Fujifilm cameras?

First, I am a proud Fujifilm fanboy, but that should not automatically invalidate my opinions; instead, it should only point towards my perspective. My photography journey began with full-manual film cameras by Canon and Pentax. Two years prior to the release of the X100, I first dabbled in digital photography. I owned cameras by Pentax, Samsung (remember when they made APS-C mirrorless cameras?), Sigma, Nikon, and Sony. Then, in 2016, I purchased a four-year-old Fujifilm X-E1, and my world changed. I found what I had been looking for ever since first trying digital. In an instant I became a Fujifilm fanboy, and my appreciation of Fujifilm brand cameras has only grown stronger since.

Shot on a Ricoh GR III

But, that doesn’t mean I’m not interested in other brands. I have two Ricoh GR cameras, for example. I also own a Nikon Zfc, although I rarely use it. I tried out a Canon EOS 5DS R a couple of years ago. More recently, I had the opportunity to use a Sony A7 IV fairly extensively. I have nothing against Canikony brands, but the more I use them, the more I’m convinced that they’re not for me.

Vocalizing my displeasure with brands that don’t have “film” in the name, and simultaneously stating why I love one particular brand, has caused some to suggest that my opinions are invalid. To be clear: my opinions are nothing more than my opinions, and they stem from my perspective. I was a long-time film photographer who exclusively used full-manual cameras for over a decade, was constantly frustrated with the digital models I used until I found Fujifilm, and I discovered along the way that I dislike editing RAW files—I much prefer camera-made JPEGs, as long as the camera can make those look good. That’s my perspective, and it is something that you may or may not relate to. If you cannot relate to it, then take my opinions with a grain of salt because they’re likely to be different from yours; however, that doesn’t mean that they’re invalid opinions.

Shot on a Nikon Zfc

I got heavily criticized when I stated that Nikon’s venture into retro-styled cameras fell short. Nikon didn’t have the courage to do what they should have done, and made compromises instead. From my perspective that much is clear, but I understand that if your perspective is different from mine you might have divergent conclusions, which is great—the world would be a boring place if we all thought exactly alike. For someone like me, the Fujifilm X-T5 beats the Nikon Zf, no question about it; for someone else, the Zf might be declared the winner for one reason or another. With cameras like the Zf and Zfc, I think Nikon has the potential to be great in my eyes, but those models have some significant shortcomings that need to be overcome first.

I was pretty unimpressed by the Canon EOS 5DS R when I used it. Perhaps that’s because I’m spoiled by the advantages of mirrorless, and using a DSLR was like stepping back in time (and not in a good way). While the camera-made JPEGs had nice colors, they were prone to banding and issues like that, the dynamic range and high-ISO performance was kind of disappointing, and the adjustment options were somewhat limiting. Maybe I’d like the newest models better, but not much about the 5DS R made me curious to try.

Shot on a Canon EOS 5DS R

Not a lot of people know that I used a Sony A7 IV camera somewhat extensively earlier this year. A number of friends and family members suggested that I should try it, plus all sorts of people complained to me that Fujifilm should be more like Sony (and, sadly, Fujifilm seems to be trying…). The opportunity presented itself, so I gave it an honest go. I even thought that if all went well, I might make Sony Recipes. But it didn’t go well. Using Sony cameras—or, at least the A7 IV—is such an uninspiring experience. Yeah, it will get the job done, but nothing about it is exciting to me. Technically great—yes; however, not in a form that makes me want to pick up the camera and shoot. Overall, the JPEG colors were disappointing, except for the “FL” (a.k.a. Film Look) creative look (their version of a film simulation), which actually is pretty darn good. I did like the ability to fade the blacks, and I did think that clipped highlights fall off nicely (as far as digital cameras go), but I did not like the proneness to banding. Sony’s JPEGs just aren’t at the same level as Fujifilm’s, but they definitely have some potential if Sony keeps working at it; however, the camera itself is boring.

But, but, but… autofocus! Fujifilm’s is awful, and Canikony is great! That’s what people say, but I don’t have any issues with Fujifilm’s autofocus, nor did I find any of the Canikony’s I used to be notably superior. Perhaps this is because I started photography with manual focus, and even though autofocus existed, it wasn’t very good back then. It’s improved by leaps and bounds over the years, and is quite reliable nowadays from every brand, including Fujifilm. If you take issue with this, ask yourself this question: why were photographers and cinematographers back then with inferior gear able to do so much more than you today with superior equipment? The answer, of course, is that the problem is not the gear, and has never been. But, you know, it’s easier to blame the gear than to learn new skills that don’t require the gear to be super amazingly great in order to get your desired results. And that’s how I would summarize this point: Fujifilm’s autofocus is amazingly great, and Canikony’s is, perhaps, super amazingly great. Those who put it down are ignoring the fact that it is still amazingly great.

Shot on a Sony A7 IV

This article concludes similarly to how it began: I love Fujifilm cameras! The X100V is my favorite, followed by the X-E4, then the X-T5, which I’ve been shooting with for a year now. Those three cameras are the ones that, by far, I use the most. I also enjoy shooting with my Ricoh GR III. And I use my iPhone often for casual shooting. That’s what works for me, which very well might be different from what works for you, and that’s perfectly ok. All of us have different experiences that give is divergent perspectives. If your perspective is similar to mine, you likely will appreciate my opinions, but if not, you probably will disagree. I’m a Fujifilm fanboy—perhaps one of the biggest that there is—but I’m not strictly a Fujifilm photographer, as I have a long history using all sorts of different brands, including the ones that I criticize sometimes. Heck, I’m even critical of Fujifilm occasionally—including in this very article—but Fujifilm is, by far, my favorite camera brand of them all.

This post contains affiliate links, and if you make a purchase using my links I’ll be compensated a small amount for it.

Fujifilm X100V in black: Amazon B&H Moment

Fujifilm X100V in silver: Amazon B&H Moment

Fujifilm X-T5 in black: Amazon B&H Moment

Fujifilm X-T5 in silver: Amazon B&H Moment

Fujifilm X-E4 in black: Amazon B&H Moment

Fujifilm X-E4 in silver: Amazon B&H Moment

Ricoh GR III: Amazon B&H Moment

Ricoh GR IIIx: Amazon B&H Moment

Nikon Zfc: Amazon B&H

Nikon Zf: Amazon B&H

Sony A7 IV: Amazon B&H

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...