Kodak Vision3 250D v2 — Fujifilm X-T5 (X-Trans V) Film Simulation Recipe

Layers of Urban Construction – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Kodak Vision3 250D v2

Recently, I published my adaptation of the Kodak Vision3 250D Film Simulation Recipe, which is for X-T3 and X-T30 cameras, for use on the “newer” X-Trans IV models, which are the X-Pro3, X100V, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II. This is one of my personal favorite Recipes—if you have a compatible camera, you should definitely give it a try! Unfortunately, for 5th-generation models—currently, the X-H2s, X-H2, X-T5, and X-S20 (yes, the X-S20!)—it will look slightly differently (but try it anyway), because blue renders more deeply on some film simulations.

As I was contemplating how I might approach the use of this Recipe on my X-T5, a Fuji X Weekly reader suggested that I should modify it by using the Nostalgic Neg. film simulation instead of Eterna. Because there are some similarities between those two film sims, there is potential for crossover. Sure enough, with the right modifications, I was able to recreate the look and feel of the Kodak Vision3 250D Recipe using Nostalgic Neg.; however, it’s not an identical rendering, especially the shadows, which are a little warmer. There are other small differences, too. As you know, one film can have many different looks depending on how it was shot, developed, and scanned or printed, so you could consider this v2 version of Kodak Vision3 250D to be a divergent (yet still similar) aesthetic that replicates a different handling of the film.

Pots & Arches – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Kodak Vision3 250D v2

If you have a camera with the Nostalgic Neg. film simulation, I invite you to try this new Kodak Vision3 250D v2 Film Simulation Recipe! You should also try the version that uses Eterna, too, and see which one you like better. While the “v1” Recipe has been my favorite for years, I think I like this new v2 version just a little more. It definitely produces an analog-like look that is easy to appreciate.

Film Simulation: Nostalgic Neg.

Dynamic Range: DR200

Grain Effect: Strong, Small

Color Chrome Effect: Strong

Color Chrome FX Blue: Off

White Balance: Fluorescent 1, -5 Red & 0 Blue

Highlight: +4

Shadow: +3

Color: -1

Sharpness: -2

High ISO NR: -4

Clarity: -2

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 6400

Exposure Compensation: 0 to +2/3 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs captured using this Kodak Vision3 250D v2 Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-T5:

Public Telephone – Scottsdale, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Spinning Carousel – Scottsdale, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Snack Stop – Scottsdale, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Nighttime at Circle K – Surprise, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Joyful – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Urban Bougainvillea – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Little Plant in a Courtyard – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Sitting & Waiting – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Outdoor Dining – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Vines & Concrete – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Reflected Light on a Tall Building – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

In Step – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

High Rise Condo – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Constructing a Tall Building – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Jon – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Photo by Amanda Roesch

95 LED Shoes – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Parking Garage – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Urban Vine – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Level 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

No Left Turn – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Holiday Guitarist – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Cranes & Palms – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Layton – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Electric Construction – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Apartment Patio – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Autumn Rooftop – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Gazebo Roof – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Rainbows & Bougainvillea – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Bougainvillea Veiling Palm – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Pink Blossoming Flowers – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

