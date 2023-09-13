Let’s talk about 3 Killer Film Simulation Recipes… Tomorrow!

Tomorrow, myself and Fujifilm X-Photographer Nathalie Boucry will be discussing live on YouTube three “killer” Film Simulation Recipes. This will be a special episode of SOOC Live, with a divergent format and on an abnormal date.

This season, our broadcasts have been (with a few exceptions) the first and last Thursday of each month—the first episode introduces a theme and the second finishes the discussion. So far, we’ve talked about Street Photography, Storytelling, AI, Travel Photography, and Black & White. This month there’s only one episode, and it’s right in the middle of the month, on September 14 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, 1:00 PM Eastern. I hope that you can join us. As always, it’s an interactive show, and your participation makes it better.

I’ve included the video below, so that you can easily locate it tomorrow. You can also find it on the SOOC Live YouTube channel. See you tomorrow!

