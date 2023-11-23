Kodak Vision3 250D — Fujifilm X-E4 (X-Trans IV) Film Simulation Recipe

Working – Salt Lake City, UT – Fujifilm X-E4 – Kodak Vision3 250D Recipe

This is a long-overdue adaptation of the X-T3/X-T30 Kodak Vision3 250D Film Simulation Recipe for use on “newer” X-Trans IV cameras. Kodak Vision3 250D is one of my favorite Recipes, but it’s only compatible with the Fujifilm X-T3 and X-T30; however, I’ve been using it on my X100V and X-E4 occasionally for years. It’s not hard to adapt X-T3/X-T30 or X-Trans III Recipes for use on newer models by simply selecting a Grain size (Small or Large), setting Color Chrome FX Blue (and Color Chrome Effect for X-Trans III Recipes) to Off, and Clarity to 0. In the case of this Recipe, I prefer Clarity set to -2 and not 0, but it’s acceptable either way.

Vision3 250D is a medium-speed daylight-balanced color motion picture film introduced by Kodak in 2009. It was a replacement for the similar (yet slightly inferior) Vision2 250D. Vison3 250D can be developed in ECN-2 chemistry or C-41. There is a lot of variation in how the film can look depending on a host of factors—especially how shot, developed, and scanned—but I’ve always been impressed with how closely this Recipe mimics some of the aesthetics produces by the emulsion.

Colorful Landscape Flowers – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4 – Kodak Vision3 250D Recipe

This Kodak Vision3 250D Film Simulation Recipe is compatible with the Fujifilm X-Pro3, X100V, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II cameras. For fifth-generation models, which are the X-H2s, X-H2, X-T5, and X-S20 (yes, the X-S20!), you can use this Recipe, but blue will render more deeply, so it will look slightly different.

Film Simulation: Eterna

Dynamic Range: DR100

Grain Effect: Strong, Small

Color Chrome Effect: Strong

Color Chrome FX Blue: Off

White Balance: Fluorescent 1, -3 Red & -1 Blue

Highlight: +3

Shadow: +4

Color: +3

Sharpness: -2

High ISO NR: -4

Clarity: -2

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 6400

Exposure Compensation: +1/3 to +2/3 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs captured using this Kodak Vision3 250D Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-E4:

MartAnne’s – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Dancing Joy – Salt Lake City, UT – Fujifilm X-E4

No Fun – Salt Lake City, UT – Fujifilm X-E4

Urban Daisies – Salt Lake City, UT – Fujifilm X-E4

Boat on Lake Hamilton – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4

Rainy Rose – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Willow – Bountiful, UT – Fujifilm X-E4

Afternoon Joy – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Desert Creek – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Arizona Date Palm – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Bougainvillea & Palm Trunk – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Potted Flower Blooms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Park Gazebo – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

