Film Simulation Recipes Sell Fujifilm Cameras

Yesterday, MPB (“an online platform for used photography and videography equipment”) published an article entitled How to Install and Use Fujifilm Recipes, which was largely written by Michael Schulz. I knew that this story was in the works because MPB had reached out to me several weeks ago just to make sure that it was ok to mention Fuji X Weekly in an upcoming piece; however, I only found out that it was published because I noticed a number of clicks to this website from theirs within today’s daily stats. What I love about the MPB article are the lovely photographs by Michael captured with his Fujifilm X100V, using mostly the Pacific Blues, Kodak Gold 200 (or is it this one?), and Kodak Portra 400 v2 (maybe Vibrant Arizona, too…) Film Simulation Recipes. It’s a real testament to what can be done straight-out-of-camera with Fujifilm models.

Back in January, Moment (“the world’s largest marketplace for creators”) had asked me if I would be willing to write an article for their website about Film Simulation Recipes, and in February they published my story Why Shooting JPEGs Is So Popular (& 10 Fujifilm Simulation Recipes). This was a follow-up to an article that (back in 2021) I contributed to called Why I Never Shoot RAW—Fujifilm Simulations, Recipes, and More!—I made my portion of that article a standalone piece on Fuji X Weekly entitled History & Poetry of Kodachrome. Moment told me that both of those articles are very popular, and are some of the most viewed on their website.

Pacific Poppies – Montaña de Oro SP, CA – Fujifilm X-E4 – Pacific Blues Recipe

B&H (“the people who know your gear best”) briefly mentioned Fuji X Weekly and Film Simulation Recipes back in 2021, in an article called Your Guide to FUJIFILM Film Simulations by Todd Vorenkamp. Last year, Vistek (“Canada’s camera store”) mentioned this website and Recipes in their YouTube video Zen & The Art of Fujifilm Film Simulations | The deep science of matching to film stocks.

I was thinking today: why are camera stores talking about Fuji X Weekly and Film Simulation Recipes? It would be more obviously understood if I had merchandise for sale in their stores or on their websites, but I don’t. What’s in it for them? I think the answer is pretty simple: Fuji X Weekly Recipes sell Fujifilm cameras.

Golden Light in Abandoned House – North Salt Lake, UT – Fujifilm X100V – Fujicolor Reala 100 Recipe

Recipes are one of the reasons why the X100V has been so hard to find for over a year now. Social media influencers began saying that the X100V’s pictures “mimic film” and require “zero editing”—next thing you know they’re out of stock everywhere. With a little research I found out that these influencers were using my Film Simulation Recipes.

If you have a camera store and want to move your Fujifilm inventory, the best way is to point out to customers that the straight-out-of-camera pictures look so darn good, and post-editing isn’t necessary. Specifically, Film Simulation Recipes make it easy to get great-looking pictures without fuss, which can make photography more accessible and enjoyable, saving tons of time and frustration. There’s even an app! I think Fujifilm themselves have overall done a fairly poor job of communicating this; it’s been influencers and camera stores and really just word-of-mouth by Fujifilm photographers that has spread the message to the community at large. Outside of Fujifilm circles, this whole concept is fairly unknown or misunderstood, so there’s still a lot of work to go. MPB’s article will help; hopefully there will be more like it in the near future.

