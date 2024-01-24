Let’s talk about a New Film Simulation Recipe!

Morning at the South Rim – Grand Canyon NP, AZ – Fujifilm X100V – Upcoming Recipe

Tomorrow I will unveil a brand-new Film Simulation Recipe! I’ve been shooting with this new Recipe for nearly two months, and I think that you’re really going to like it, too. It will certainly be utilized by many of you, and will quickly become a popular choice. I’m not going to give any more details about it until then, so you will want to stay tuned.

Actually, you’ll want to tune in! You see, Season 4 of SOOC Live will kick off tomorrow, and we’re going to discuss this new Recipe in-depth. This is a don’t-miss type of episode. Be sure to follow SOOC Live on YouTube if you don’t already, so that you’re notified of all the new content.

There will actually be two broadcasts tomorrow. The first will be at 8:30 AM Pacific Time, 11:30 AM Eastern. This will be more relaxed and less formal, and will just introduce the new season and explain some changes. It’s kind of like a pre-show. Following that will be Episode 01 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time, noon Eastern. This is the broadcast where we will introduce and discuss the brand-new Film Simulation Recipe. I hope that you can join us for both, but if you can only make one, be sure to tune in to the second.

I’ve included both broadcasts below, so that you can easily find them tomorrow.

I hope to see you tomorrow!

