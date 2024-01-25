The Upcoming Fujifilm X100VI Raises Questions

Fujifilm is on the cusp of announcing the X100V successor, which they’ve named X100VI. Thanks to Fujirumors, we know just a little about the camera, including that it will have the 40mp X-Trans V sensor and In-Body-Image-Stabilization (IBIS).

The sensor isn’t surprising to me, because the extra resolution will help improve the Digital-Teleconverter, which is a nice feature to have on a fixed-focal-length camera. It will make this useful feature even more useful. My only hope is that it will scale the faux Grain, something that the X100V doesn’t do, sadly. When you combine the Grain setting with the Digital-Teleconverter, you get some massive-looking grain, which sometimes is preferable, but most often is not. Perhaps there should be a setting somewhere in the menu to enable or disable Grain scaling when using the Digital-Teleconverter. Anyway, I’m not surprised whatsoever about the sensor choice by Fujifilm. Personally, I like the 26mp X-Trans IV sensor just a bit better, mostly because 40mp is overkill and causes storage issues and is slower when transferring files and stuff like that (as Eric Kim used to say, more megapixels equals more problems), but I’d be happy either way, so no complaints from me.

Digital-Teleconverter combined with Strong/Large Grain

The IBIS choice is a bit more intriguing. This one surprises me. And it raises a lot of questions. Will the camera be bigger? Will it weigh more? I think it is possible for Fujifilm to squeeze IBIS into the current-sized model, but I don’t think they’ll be able to keep the weight the same. Of course, I think the new sensor and IBIS will certainly require that Fujifilm use the NP-W235 battery, because the old NP-W126 battery would drain much too quickly. The NP-W235 battery is significantly larger, so that most likely means that the camera will be larger, at least a little, to accommodate. It would be some miracle if they are able to keep the size and especially the weight the same. My guess is that the X100VI will be a hair larger than the X100V, and noticeably heavier; however, that is just speculation. Another question that this raises is regarding heat dispersion. The X100V has some heat issues with video and long exposures. I have to think that the X100VI will be just as prone to that, and probably more so. The old saying seems to apply quite well here: be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it. There will be both positives and negatives to adding IBIS.

I know that some will say, “But the Ricoh GR has IBIS, and it’s so small and lightweight and not prone to those issues.” Fair enough, but it is also important to understand that the IBIS inside of the GR III is very basic and not particularly effective. Look, I shoot with a Ricoh GR III, and I have nothing against it whatsoever, but the IBIS in the GR cameras is often very overstated, and not particularly necessary. Most of the time, you could get the same exact shot without it. Someone will say, “But I handheld at 1/15 and it was sharp.” Well, I’ve handheld my X100V with a 1/9 Shutter Speed and managed a sharp picture. I’m sure it makes a small difference occasionally, but the IBIS inside the GR III isn’t anything special, so it’s not a good example for comparison. The IBIS unit in the X100VI will be significantly more robust.

Captured with a Fujifilm X100V handheld at 1/9 Shutter Speed.

For still photography, most of the time IBIS isn’t the difference between getting the shot or not, unless you are using long telephoto lenses, which obviously you won’t be doing on the X100VI. In very dim light situations, such as night photography, it could sometimes help you. If you are photographing waterfalls in the daylight and using the built-in ND filter to streak the water, it could mean that you won’t need a tripod (depending on how good or not you are at holding still). 99% of the time, IBIS won’t have any practical benefit to those using the X100VI for photography. Where IBIS will make an obvious difference is with videography. Those using it as a movie camera will be very happy about IBIS; however, the X100V is quite prone to overheating, so it isn’t a particularly good video tool, and the X100VI might be even more prone to it, and even less useful for video. We’ll have to wait and see. I think the inclusion of IBIS will be more of a marketing ploy (that will definitely work), but it won’t have a huge impact for most people, and some tradeoffs are inevitable for it to be included. It is nice to have sometimes, though.

The other question that the inclusion of IBIS raises is the price. Will the camera cost more? I think most certainly it will. I’m not sure how much, but the X100VI definitely will not be $1,400. My guess is $1,700 or $1,800. It could even potentially be as high as $2,000, although I think they’ll need to do more than just 40mp and IBIS to justify that much. A $300 to $400 higher price tag seems about right for the X100VI.

Mountain Sunset Glow – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Reala Ace Recipe

I have no idea about other potential features. Will it have Eterna Bleach Bypass and Nostalgic Neg.? Yeah, absolutely. Will it have Reala Ace? That could go either way, but my bet is that it does (and the X-T5 and X-H2 won’t ever get it). Will it have the XPan aspect ratio? Probably not. I’m sure there will be a few surprises, but mostly the X100VI will be quite similar to the X100V. It will be an excellent camera for street and travel photography, just like the previous X100-series models have been. I’m excited for it, and if it does indeed have Reala Ace, I might just have to buy it (like I did with the X-T5, because it has Nostalgic Neg.). I don’t know if Fujifilm quite realizes the marketing impact and potential of film simulations.

The upcoming Fujifilm X100VI is definitely not a camera that I need. I’d have to give up something else in order to place the order, but it won’t be my X100V—that’s a camera I plan to keep for a very long time. Does it make any sense to have both an X100V and X100VI? Probably not. I might just have to get it anyway.

