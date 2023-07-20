Fujicolor Super HG v2 — Fujifilm X-T5 (X-Trans V) Film Simulation Recipe

Boat Shack at Sunset – Tempe, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Fujicolor Super HG v2

Fujifilm introduced the Super HG line in 1986, with ISO versions between 100 and 1600. It saw several iterations and improvements before Fujifilm replaced it with the Superia line is 1998. This Fujicolor Super HG v2 recipe produces results similar to Super HG 100 or Super HG 200 film. One film can have many different looks depending on how it was shot, developed, and printed or scanned, so this Recipe won’t match every image from the emulsion, but it is definitely in the general ballpark of the film.

This isn’t a new Recipe, but rather a slight modification of an X-Trans IV Recipe for use on X-Trans V cameras. The X-Trans IV version of Fujicolor Super HG v2 was a collaboration between myself and Thomas Schwab, but he did most of the work on it, and I only contributed a little. Because X-Trans V renders blue more deeply on some film simulations, a tweak to Color Chrome FX Blue—selecting Weak instead of Strong—was necessary for my Fujifilm X-T5.

Bridge to Nowhere – Tempe, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Fujicolor Super HG v2

Because this Recipe uses the Auto White Priority white balance, it is extremely versatile. It would be like having a whole case full of various color correction filters for your film back in the day, except now you don’t need to carry around a bunch of filters. Use this Recipe anytime of the day or night! As of this writing, this version of Fujicolor Super HG v2 is compatible with the Fujifilm X-T5, X-H2, X-H2s, and X-S20 cameras. The X-Trans IV version is compatible with the X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II models. If you have a newer GFX model, you can try this or the original iteration—I’m not certain which is most appropriate, so maybe try both and see which one you like better.

Film Simulation: Classic Negative

Grain Effect: Weak, Large

Color Chrome Effect: Weak

Color Chrome FX Blue: Weak

White Balance: Auto White Priority, -3 Red & -1 Blue

Dynamic Range: DR400

Highlight: -1

Shadow: +1

Color: +2

Sharpness: 0

High ISO NR: -4

Clarity: +2

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 6400

Exposure Compensation: +2/3 to +1 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs using this Fujicolor Super HG v2 Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-T5:

Bougainvillea Arm – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Bored Boy Tossing Football – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Potted Palm – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Water Angels – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Zenefits – Tempe, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Bow – Tempe, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Sidewalk – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Resting Cat – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Stone Fencepost – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Empty Adirondack – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Sunset over Black Ridge – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Birds not of a Feather – Tempe, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Double-Double – Tempe, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Corner of 6th – Tempe, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

