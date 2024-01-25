McCurry Kodachrome — A Fujifilm X-Trans IV Film Simulation Recipe

Morning at the South Rim – Grand Canyon NP, AZ – Fujifilm X100V – McCurry Kodachrome

I received an email from Anders Lindborg back in November, and the subject line read, “The Last Roll.” Anders explained to me that himself and John Sevigny had co-created a Kodachrome 64 Film Simulation Recipe based on Steve McCurry’s last roll of Kodachrome film, which was (as you likely know) famously developed on July 12, 2010, at Dwayne’s Photo in Parsons, Kansas.

Over the last several years, Anders has made a number of Film Simulation Recipes that have been published on Fuji X Weekly, including Kodak Tri-X 400, Ilford FP4 Plus 125, Ilford HP5 Plus 400, Ilford Pan F Plus 50, Kodak Gold v2, seven Fujicolor Pro 160NS Recipes, and seven Fujicolor Pro 400H Recipes. Anders and John collaboratively made the Kodak T-Max P3200 Recipe. They had intended to share this new Recipe with everyone, but were waiting until after the finishing touches were complete on a book that John was intending to publish. Sadly, before that happened, John Sevigny died on November 9th, after suffering a massive stroke.

Writing this article has been difficult for me, because of John’s passing. But I hope that this is somehow honoring to him. He was an extraordinarily knowledgable photographer who was always eager to help. It’s a humble privilege for me to share with all of you this Recipe that Anders and John co-created.

Orange Pot, Tables & Leaf – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30 – McCurry Kodachrome

“The goal was to create a recipe that both looked and behaved like Kodachrome 64,” Anders wrote. “It should also be based on science, not just trying to look like the real thing during very special conditions. Our starting reference were the photos taken by Steve McCurry on the quite-famous last roll of Kodachrome project. We also studied every little detail of the documentary to find out the exact conditions for how the photos were made. Even that was not enough, so we started to hunt down every single Kodachrome 64 photo we could possibly find. Luck was on our side, as we managed to locate a whole bunch that were actually developed by Dwayne’s Photo.”

Anders continued, “After about eight months of testing every single scenario we could come up with, using similar lighting equipment that was used for the last roll project, we started to feel like we had done all that was possible with the given tools. Everything matched our reference photos, and we both got stunning results with every test we made, but we still decided to test it for just a bit longer to make sure we actually had captured the true spirit of this film. John also travelled parts of the USA and South America, shooting nothing but this recipe for color work.”

Kodachrome was first introduced in 1935, and was discontinued in 2009. There are three distinct eras of the film, and Kodachrome 64, which was introduced in 1974, was in the third and final era. Kodachrome was actually a black-and-white film, and the color dyes were added during the development process. Because of this, it is probably the most difficult film to scan, and, if not properly color corrected, will often have a pronounced blue cast. Even a scan that is carefully corrected can lean slightly blue compared to the slide being projected or viewed on a light table. McCurry’s “last roll” slides were scanned by Richard Jackson, who was regarded as a leading expert on Kodachrome scanning.

Kodachrome 64 slides on a light table – Fujifilm X100V – McCurry Kodachrome

There are some differences between this McCurry Kodachrome Recipe and my Kodachrome 64 Recipe, but there are also a lot of similarities. My Recipe is more like Kodachrome as viewed via a slide projector or light table, while the McCurry Kodachrome Recipe is more like quality scans of the film. There’s a comparison of the two Recipes at the very bottom of this article.

Like the actual film, this McCurry Kodachrome Recipe has a narrow dynamic range, and must be carefully exposed. Pay extra attention to the highlights, because they can clip easily. Also, try to keep the ISO as low as practical. I used this Recipe with the ISO all the way to 6400, and it was fine, but for best results that better match the film, don’t go above ISO 1600. McCurry Kodachrome is fully compatible with all X-Trans IV models—including the X-T3 and X-T30; for X-Trans V, blues will render slightly more deeply, so the results will be just a tad different, but feel free to try anyway.

Film Simulation: Classic Chrome

Dynamic Range: DR100

Grain Effect: Weak, Small — Weak for X-T3/X-T30

Color Chrome Effect: Strong

Color Chrome FX Blue: Off — N/A for X-T3/X-T30

White Balance: 5900K, -1 Red & +4 Blue

Highlight: 0

Shadow: 0

Color: +2

Sharpness: -2

High ISO NR: -2

Clarity: 0 — N/A for X-T3/X-T30

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 1600

Exposure Compensation: -1/3 to +1/3 (typically)

Example photos, all camera made JPEGs using this McCurry Kodachrome Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-T30:

Siblings Playing Video Games – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Little Palms in a Pot – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Promenade – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Broken Haircut Chair – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Bougainvillea Below Window – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Bougainvillea & Stucco – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Blossom Along Sidewalk – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Sunny Day Along Suburban Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Palm Trunk & Palm Shadow – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Rainbows on Sunny Day – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Walkway Chair – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Block Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Primetime Vannin’ – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Example photos, all camera made JPEGs using this McCurry Kodachrome Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X100V:

Red Scion – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Colorful Shoes – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Jon Dressed Up – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

It’s a Dreary Day in the Neighborhood – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Old Chair Swing – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Glass Maker – Harmony, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Joshua Playing Air Hockey – Tempe, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Red Blanket – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Winter Morning at the Rim – Grand Canyon NP, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Canyon Behind Trees – Grand Canyon NP, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Tree & Canyon – Grand Canyon NP, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Cold Canyon – Grand Canyon NP, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

The Big, Giant Hole in the Ground – Grand Canyon NP, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Moon over Dilapidated Barn – Prefumo Canyon, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Roofline & Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Suburban Skies – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Growing Bougainvillea – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Bougainvillea & Cinder Block Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Pops of Yellow – Flagstaff, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Golden Hour Girl – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Backyard Sunset – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Suburban Desert Sunset – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Sunset Over Desert Brush – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Golden Coast Blossoms – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X100V

Comparison:

Kodachrome 64 Film Simulation Recipe (Fujifilm X-E4)

McCurry Kodachrome Film Simulation Recipe (Fujifilm X-E4)

Kodachrome 64 Film Simulation Recipe (Fujifilm X-E4)

McCurry Kodachrome Film Simulation Recipe (Fujifilm X-E4)

