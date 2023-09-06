Fujicolor Reala 100 — Fujifilm X-T5 (X-Trans V) Film Simulation Recipe

Houses on the Hill – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X-T5 – Fujicolor Reala 100 Recipe

Since the next Fujifilm film simulation will be called Reala, I thought it would be a good time to update the X-Trans IV Fujicolor Reala 100 Film Simulation Recipe for X-Trans V cameras. Since blue is rendered more deeply on some film sims on X-Trans V models, a small tweak to Color Chrome FX Blue is needed in order to make it compatible, but otherwise the Recipe is unchanged.

I don’t believe that the new film simulation will be an accurate replication of Reala film, since Classic Negative is so close already; instead, I think Fujifilm is simply going to use the brand name for a film sim that has a neutral and natural rendering (true-to-life or real-like, yet leaning towards soft tonality and muted colors). I don’t know for certain what the new Reala film simulation will look like, this is only a guess based on something Fujifilm said a few weeks ago. We’ll know for sure next week. But I do know that if you want a Reala aesthetic from your Fujifilm X-Trans V camera, this Recipe will produce that!

Fujicolor Reala 100 was Fujifilm’s first Superia film, even though initially it did not have Superia in the name. Superia films shared Fuji’s “4th layer technology” and Reala was the first to have it, but Reala was marketed towards “pro” photographers while Superia was marketed towards “consumer” photographers. Eventually Fujifilm added Superia to Reala’s name. There were several different versions of Reala manufactured, including a high-ISO Tungsten one made for motion pictures, but Reala 100 was the most popular. Reala was very similar to Superia, but Superia was intended for “general purpose” photography while Reala was intended for portrait and wedding photography. Colors are rendered a little differently between the two films, especially blue, which is deeper and more saturated on Reala, despite Reala being overall slightly less saturated than Superia 100. Fujifilm discontinued Reala in 2013.

China in California – Riverside, CA – Fujifilm X-T5 – Fujicolor Reala 100 Recipe

If you have a fifth-generation Fujifilm X camera, which (as of this writing) are the X-H2, X-H2S, X-T5, and X-S20, I invite you to try this Fujicolor Reala 100 Film Simulation Recipe. If you have a Fujifilm X-Pro3, X100V, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, or X-T30 II, use the X-Trans IV version instead. If you have a newer GFX model, I’m not certain which of the two versions will be most accurate on your camera, so maybe try both and see which you like better.

Film Simulation: Classic Negative

Grain Effect: Weak, Small

Color Chrome Effect: Strong

Color Chrome FX Blue: Weak

White Balance: Daylight, 0 Red & 0 Blue

Dynamic Range: DR400

Highlight: -1

Shadow: -1

Color: 0

Sharpness: -2

High ISO NR: -4

Clarity: -3

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 6400

Exposure Compensation: 0 to +1 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs using this Fujicolor Reala 100 Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-T5:

Luxurious Living – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Mission Inn – Riverside, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Pawlished Fountain – Riverside, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Fishing by Hand – Riverside, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Urban Structure Abstract – Riverside, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

I Spy with my Little Eye – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

9205 – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Market Building – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Suburban Shrub – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Dodge Van – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Dodge Steering Wheel – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Blacksmith – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Cowboy – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Wagon Wheel & Cacti – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Sun Fountain – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Strength over Thrill – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Tied up in Knotts – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Flight – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Rainbows & Palms – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Treasure Island Beach – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Eek! – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Pacific Surf Rider – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Leaving the Water – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Happiness – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Golden Glow – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Setting Sun – Laguna Beach, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Night Light – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Amanda using RitchieCam – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Waving – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Night Truck Driver – Buena Park, CA. -Fujifilm X-T5

Don’t Text & Drive – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

Empty Road – Buena Park, CA – Fujifilm X-T5

This post contains affiliate links, and if you make a purchase using my links I’ll be compensated a small amount for it.

Fujifilm X-T5 in black: Amazon B&H Moment

Fujifilm X-T5 in silver: Amazon B&H Moment

Find this Film Simulation Recipe and 300 more on the Fuji X Weekly App! Consider becoming a Patron subscriber to unlock the best App experience and to support Fuji X Weekly.

Help Support Fuji X Weekly! Nobody pays me to write the content found on the Fuji X Weekly blog. There’s a real cost to running this website. I also put a lot of my own time into writing the posts. If you’ve found something on Fuji X Weekly helpful to you and you’d like to give back, this is a good place to do it. You can donate to this blog using PayPal by clicking below. I appreciate it! Thank you for your support! Please do not feel obligated to give, but do so only if you want to. $5.00

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...