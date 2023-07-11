Fujicolor Superia 100 — Fujifilm X-T5 (X-Trans V) Film Simulation Recipe

Small Windmill – Avondale, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Fujicolor Superia 100

Fujicolor Superia 100 was a daylight-balanced color negative film produced by Fujifilm between 1998 and 2009. It replaced Fujicolor Super G Plus 100, which, honestly, didn’t look all that much different. Superia 100 had improved grain, sharpness, and more accurate color under florescent light; under normal conditions, and without a very close inspection, the two films looked nearly identical. Superia 100 was a “consumer” film that was widely found in drug and convenient stores. It was regularly used for family snapshots, but was also popular among photojournalists, as well as portrait and wedding photographers. Superia 100 was marketed as a “general use” low-ISO color film. Like the film, this Fujicolor Superia 100 Film Simulation Recipe could serve as a general-use option.

This isn’t a new Recipe, but an adaption of the X-Trans IV version of Fujicolor Superia 100 for use on X-Trans V cameras. Because X-Trans V renders blue more deeply on Classic Negative (and some other film sims), a slight tweak is needed for my X-T5; specifically, Color Chrome FX Blue should be set to Off instead of Weak. That’s the only difference between the X-Trans IV and V versions of Fujicolor Superia 100.

Purple Patina – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Fujicolor Superia 100

This Film Simulation Recipe has fairly low contrast—but not too low—and produces very nice colors. It has a nostalgic quality to it, since the film that it’s based on was widely used for family snapshots in the 1990’s and 2000’s. You can use it for portraits or street photography or landscapes—really, it’s good for most situations. Like the film, in indoor artificial light it will render especially warm, which you might or might not appreciate. This Recipe is compatible with X-Trans V cameras, which (as of this writing) are the Fujifilm X-T5, X-H2, X-H2s, and X-S20. For newer GFX models, you can use either version, but I’m sure it will look slightly different than an the X series.

Film Simulation: Classic Negative

Grain Effect: Weak, Small

Color Chrome Effect: Strong

Color Chrome FX Blue: Off

White Balance: Daylight, 0 Red & -1 Blue

Dynamic Range: DR-Auto

Highlight: -1

Shadow: -2

Color: +1

Sharpness: -2

High ISO NR: -4

Clarity: -2

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 6400

Exposure Compensation: +1/3 to +2/3 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs using this Fujicolor Superia 100 Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-T5:

Red Bike – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Taillight – Avondale, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Snooze – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Jon with a Camera – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Water & Light – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Spiderweb Leaves – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Greens of Summer – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Birdcage Light – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Americana Girl – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Backlit Girl in the Garden – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Bougainvillea Blooms of Summer – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Blooms Above Blocks – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Tiny Purple Backyard Blossoms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Flowerpot – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Love Lost – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Concentration – Avondale, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Hanging Lamps – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Yellow Coffee – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

