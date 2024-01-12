Vintage Print — Fujifilm X-E4 (X-Trans IV) Film Simulation Recipe

Bell Tower – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4 – Vintage Print Recipe

This Film Simulation Recipe began when my wife suggested that I should try to emulate a certain look that she had found. I wasn’t successful, but in my efforts I discovered these settings, which I thought looked interesting nonetheless. They remind me of vintage color prints—not from any specific film or process, but just my “memory color” (as Fujifilm puts it) of some old prints that I’ve seen in the past. It has almost a classic magazine quality to it, or even a bit of a post-card resemblance. Whatever it may or may not look like, it definitely has a vintage-like aesthetic that some of you might really appreciate.

Most of these pictures were captured using manual vintage lenses, including—actually, mainly—a Helios 44-2. I also used a 5% CineBloom or 10% CineBloom filter with about half of them. I did this to help achieve an analog aesthetic. The use of vintage glass and diffusion filters aren’t required for this recipe, but you are certainly welcome to do so if you want—I think they help a little to take the digital edge off of the pictures.

Suburban Saguaro – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4 – Vintage Print Recipe

This Vintage Print Film Simulation Recipe is compatible with the Fujifilm X-Pro3, X100V, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II cameras. For use on fifth-generation models, set Color Chrome FX Blue to Weak (instead of Strong), because those cameras render blue more deeply on certain film simulations. Those with newer GFX cameras can use it, too; however, it will render slightly differently. This was a Fuji X Weekly App Patron Early-Access Recipe, but has been replaced by a different Recipe, so now it’s available to everyone.

Film Simulation: Classic Negative

Dynamic Range: DR200

Grain Effect: Strong, Large

Color Chrome Effect: Strong

Color Chrome FX Blue: Strong

White Balance: Daylight, +3 Red & -6 Blue

Highlight: +2

Shadow: -2

Color: -4

Sharpness: -4

High ISO NR: -4

Clarity: -4

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 6400

Exposure Compensation: -2/3 to +1/3 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs captured using this “Vintage Print” Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-E4:

Pops of Bougainvillea Red – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Growing Bougainvillea – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Joshua at a Stucco Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Big Storm Looming in the Background – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Lake, House – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Jon is Happy – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Labyrinth Church – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Saguaro & Dust – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Twin Saguaros – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Saguaro as Seen Through a Saguaro – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Teddy Bear Cholla – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Desert Spikes – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Desert Barrel – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Trumpets Down – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Bright Bougainvillea – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

