Fujicolor C200 v2 — Fujifilm X100V (X-Trans IV) FXW App Patron Early-Access Film Simulation Recipe

Cold Morning at the South Rim – Grand Canyon NP, AZ – Fujifilm X100V – Fujicolor C200 v2

The original Fujicolor C200 Film Simulation Recipe is great! This isn’t intended to replace that Recipe—there’s no need to replace it, since it’s excellent—but instead provide an alternative option for those looking for something slightly different. One film can produce many different looks, depending on a host of factors, including how it was shot, developed, and printed or scanned. In this case, a Fuji X Weekly reader wanted a Recipe that more closely matched his particular Fujicolor C200 scans. Oh, and it needed to be compatible with the Fujifilm X100V and X-Pro3, which the original version is not.

Fujifilm introduced Fujicolor C200 in 1990 as a low-budget, consumer-grade color negative film. I’ve shot a few rolls of it over the years, although it was never my go-to option. Fujifilm gave it a small refresh in 2017. Sadly, in late 2021, Fujifilm began selling rebranded Kodak Gold 200 as Fujicolor C200. Even though C200 is a cheap color film, it has a cult-like following, and many people enjoy its aesthetic and choose it over more expensive emulsions.

Bougainvillea Peeking over Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V – Fujicolor C200 v2

This Fujicolor C200 v2 Film Simulation Recipe is an App Patron Early-Access Recipe. If you are a Fuji X Weekly App Patron, you have access to it right now. If not, no worries, as it will eventually be made available to everyone, once it is replaced by a new Early-Access Recipe. With the exception of the X-T3 and X-T30, it is fully compatible with X-Trans IV cameras: X-Pro3, X100V, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II. For fifth generation models, simply set Color Chrome FX Blue to Weak instead of Strong.

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs using this Fujicolor C200 v2 Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X100V and Fujifilm X-E4:

Main Street – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Dim Light & Neon Reflections – Tempe, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Coffee Shop Christmas Tree – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Backlit Potted Palm – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Afternoon Jo – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Sitting on a Backyard Bench – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Swinging Seat – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Potted Blossoms – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Artificial Flowers – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

AC – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

The Grinch that Stole a Golf Cart – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Autumn Path – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Autumn Canopy – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Bird on a Cross – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Icy Morning at the Rim – Grand Canyon NP, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Canyon Between the Pines – Grand Canyon NP, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Morning Shadows – Grand Canyon NP, AZ – Fujifilm X100V

Comparison:

Original Fujicolor C200 Film Simulation Recipe (Fujifilm X-E4)

This new Fujicolor C200 v2 Film Simulation Recipe (Fujifilm X-E4)

