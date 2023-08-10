10 Vintage Film Simulation Recipes You Should Try!

A lot of people are interested right now in achieving a vintage aesthetic with their Fujifilm cameras. Retro renderings are in-style, but with about 300 Film Simulation Recipes to choose from on the Fuji X Weekly website (and App), it can be difficult to know which ones to use. If you are after a vintage look, let me suggest 10 Recipes to you. They all have “vintage” in the name, and each will deliver a retro analog-like rendering.
Some of the Film Simulation Recipes below are quite popular (especially the first one), and maybe you’ve even used a few of them yourself. Many of them are less popular and are often overlooked; maybe you’ve seen them, but never programmed them into your camera. Perhaps this is the very first time you’re seeing a couple of these Recipes. Whatever the case, if you are after a vintage look, pick a couple of these to try today!
The first three Recipes below are compatible with X-Trans III cameras, plus the X-T3 & X-T30; to use them on newer X-Trans IV models, set Color Chrome Effect and Color Chrome FX Blue to Off, Clarity to 0, and choose a Grain size (either Small or Large). The next five are compatible with “newer” X-Trans IV models (X-Pro3, X100V, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II); to use them on X-Trans V, set Color Chrome FX Blue one step lower (Weak instead of Strong, Off instead of Weak). The last two are compatible with X-Trans V cameras; the second-to-last Recipe can be used on some X-Trans IV models (X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II) by setting Color Chrome FX Blue to Weak instead of Off.
Take a look at the 10 Vintage Film Simulation Recipes below. If one or two or three of them stand out to you as especially interesting, go ahead and give them a try!