10 Vintage Film Simulation Recipes You Should Try!

A lot of people are interested right now in achieving a vintage aesthetic with their Fujifilm cameras. Retro renderings are in-style, but with about 300 Film Simulation Recipes to choose from on the Fuji X Weekly website (and App), it can be difficult to know which ones to use. If you are after a vintage look, let me suggest 10 Recipes to you. They all have “vintage” in the name, and each will deliver a retro analog-like rendering.

Some of the Film Simulation Recipes below are quite popular (especially the first one), and maybe you’ve even used a few of them yourself. Many of them are less popular and are often overlooked; maybe you’ve seen them, but never programmed them into your camera. Perhaps this is the very first time you’re seeing a couple of these Recipes. Whatever the case, if you are after a vintage look, pick a couple of these to try today!

The first three Recipes below are compatible with X-Trans III cameras, plus the X-T3 & X-T30; to use them on newer X-Trans IV models, set Color Chrome Effect and Color Chrome FX Blue to Off, Clarity to 0, and choose a Grain size (either Small or Large). The next five are compatible with “newer” X-Trans IV models (X-Pro3, X100V, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II); to use them on X-Trans V, set Color Chrome FX Blue one step lower (Weak instead of Strong, Off instead of Weak). The last two are compatible with X-Trans V cameras; the second-to-last Recipe can be used on some X-Trans IV models (X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II) by setting Color Chrome FX Blue to Weak instead of Off.

Take a look at the 10 Vintage Film Simulation Recipes below. If one or two or three of them stand out to you as especially interesting, go ahead and give them a try!

Vintage Kodachrome

Onaqui Horses – Dugway, UT – Fujifilm X-T30 – Vintage Kodachrome Recipe

Building For Sale – Coalville, UT – Fujifilm X-T30 – Vintage Kodachrome Recipe

Old Log in Kolob Canyon – Zion NP, UT – Fujifilm X100F – Vintage Kodak Recipe

Vintage Agfacolor

Always Moving Ahead – Rawlins, WY – Fujifilm X-Pro2 – Vintage Agfacolor Recipe

Clouds Over Mountain Green – South Weber, UT – Fujifilm X-Pro2 – Vintage Agfacolor Recipe

Palms & Canopy – Pismo Beach, CA – Fujifilm X-E4 – Vintage Agfacolor Recipe

Vintage Kodacolor

Fishing Boat 939678 – Morro Bay, CA – Fujifilm X-E4 – Vintage Kodacolor Recipe

Don’t Approach the Great Blue Heron – Farmington, UT – Fujifilm X-H1 – Vintage Kodacolor Recipe

Large Stone & Tall Grass – Farmington, UT – Fujifilm X-H1 – Vintage Kodacolor Recipe

Vintage Negative

Vintage Berries – Farmington, UT – Fujifilm X100V – Vintage Negative Recipe

Christmas Star – Kaysville, UT – Fujifilm X100V – Vintage Negative

Suburban Reed Evening – Farmington, UT – Fujifilm X100V – Vintage Negative Recipe

Vintage Vibes

Autumn Aspen – Big Arm, MT – Fujifilm X100V – Vintage Vibes Recipe

Summer Fountain – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X100V – Vintage Vibes Recipe

Playing in a Dirty Kitchen – Farmington, UT – Fujifilm X-E4 – Vintage Vibes Recipe

Vintage Color

The Captain – Yosemite NP, CA – Fujifilm X100V – Vintage Color Recipe

Green Bush – Prefumo Canyon, CA – Fujifilm X-E4 – Vintage Color Recipe

Elephant Seal Beach – San Simeon, CA – Fujifilm X-E4 – Vintage Color Recipe

Vintage Color v2

Winter Bloom Remnants – Farmington, UT – Fujifilm X-Pro3 – Vintage Color v2 Recipe

February Reaching – Farmington, UT – Fujifilm X-Pro3 – Vintage Color v2 Recipe

Boy With Nerf Gun – Farmington, UT – Fujifilm X-Pro3 – Vintage Color v2 Recipe

Vintage Analog

Waterfront Homes – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4 – Vintage Analog Recipe

Dock Post – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4 – Vintage Analog Recipe

Arch Over Bell Tower – Litchfield Park, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4 – Vintage Analog Recipe

Vintage Bronze

Autumn Rainbow – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Vintage Bronze Recipe

Paperflowers – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Vintage Bronze Recipe

Rudolph – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Vintage Bronze Recipe

Vintage Cinema

Glimpse of a Fleeting Memory – Gilbert, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Vintage Cinema Recipe

Side Gate Cracked Open – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Vintage Cinema Recipe

Ball on a Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Vintage Cinema Recipe

Find these Film Simulation Recipes and many more on the Fuji X Weekly App! Consider becoming a Patron subscriber to unlock the best App experience and to support Fuji X Weekly.

