Provia/STD — Fujifilm XF1 (EXR-CMOS) Film Simulation Recipe

A Film Simulation Recipe for the Fujifilm XF1, X100, X10 & X-S1 cameras.

Tower Above the Trees – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1 – Provia/STD Recipe

This Film Simulation Recipe was simply an attempt to improve the factory default Provia film sim, with the goal of creating a more analog-like rendering. On the XF1, Provia doesn’t look half bad out-of-the-box, but I thought with some adjustments, I could make it better. I think it turned out pretty well—I’m quite happy with the results I’m getting from this Recipe.

The Fujifilm EXR-CMOS sensor generation quality reminds me of analog half-frame, which are cameras that only expose half of a 35mm frame, allowing you to get twice as many pictures on one roll of film, but at the expense of image quality. For smaller prints it’s no big deal, but if you want to enlarge bigger than 8″x10″, the difference is noticeable, particularly the larger you print. For internet viewing and prints up to 8″x10″, the image quality from the Fujifilm XF1 is great, but I wouldn’t want to print large or crop deeply, because it would begin to fall apart. With that said, I do like the rendering from this camera—it’s a bit different from the other sensor generations.

Lamps & Neon – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1 – Provia/STD Recipe

This “Provia/STD” Film Simulation Recipe is compatible with the Fujifilm XF1, X100, X10, and X-S1 cameras. You can use it on X-Trans I, X-Trans II, and Bayer models, too, but it will look slightly different (feel free to try, though)—at the bottom of this article is one picture captured on my Fujifilm X70, which is an X-Trans II model, using this Recipe.

Provia/STD

Dynamic Range: DR-Auto

Highlight: -1 (Medium-Soft)

Shadow: -1 (Medium-Soft)

Color: +1 (Medium-High)

Sharpness: -1 (Medium-Soft)

Noise Reduction: -2 (Low)

White Balance: 5600K, -3 Red (R/CY) & -1 Blue (B/Ye)

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 1600

Exposure Compensation: 0 to +1/3 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs using this Provia/STD Film Simulation Recipe on a Fujifilm XF1:

Potted Palm – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

TK ’24 – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

Five-Story Tower – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

Block Wall Vines – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

Singular Bulb – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

Yellow Trumpet Blossoms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

Bunch of Blossomed Bougainvillea – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

Roof Design – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

Street Lofts – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

Multicolored Water in Mason Jars – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

Moose Antlers – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

Fuji X Weekly – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm XF1

Comparison

Factory default Provia, not a Recipe

This Provia/STD Recipe

Captured using this Provia/STD Recipe on a Fujifilm X70

