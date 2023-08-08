Pro Film — Fujifilm X70 (X-Trans II) Film Simulation Recipe

Posted on by Ritchie Roesch

Sunny Afternoon Blooms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Pro Film Recipe

For this Film Simulation Recipe, I was attempting to accomplish two different things: create a Recipe that uses Underwater White Balance and produce results with an analog-like color negative film aesthetic. To the second point, this Recipe does produce that in generic terms. It’s not intended to mimic any specific film emulsion, although there might be some unintended resemblance to Fujicolor Pro 160C, or—to a lesser extent—Kodak Portra 160VC.

The reason I chose the Underwater White Balance type is because I’ve yet to use it with any X-Trans II Recipe; since your camera will remember one White Balance Shift per White Balance type, this can be another option to consider for your C1-C7. If each of the seven Film Simulation Recipes programmed into your Custom Presets has a different White Balance type, you won’t have to worry about changing the WB Shift when switching between your C1-C7 Custom Preset.

Red Bicycle – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Pro Film Recipe – Photo by Jon Roesch

This “Pro Film” Recipe is compatible with all Fujifilm X-Trans II cameras (except the XQ1 and XQ2, which don’t have the PRO Neg. Hi film simulation). You can use this Recipe on the X-Pro1 and X-E1 (as well as many of the Bayer models), although the results will be slightly different.

PRO Neg. Hi
Dynamic Range: DR200
Highlight: -1 (Medium-Soft)
Shadow: -2 (Soft)
Color: +2 (High)
Sharpness: -1 (Medium-Soft)
Noise Reduction: -2 (Low)
White Balance: Underwater, 0 Red & -2 Blue
ISO: Auto, up to ISO 3200
Exposure Compensation: -1/3 to +1/3 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs using this “Pro Film” Film Simulation Recipe on a Fujifilm X70:

No Turning Back – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X70
Yellow Truck – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch
Sunset Ford – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch
Red Car – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70
Van Accessible – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X70
Walkway Bicycle – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch
Window in the Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch
Locked Up Bike – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch
Enjoy – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X70
Corner Table – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X70
Clouds over Rooftop – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70
Sunlight Behind Pavilion – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Joy Roesch
School – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70
Backlit Tree & Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch
Electric Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70
Backyard Jo – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70
Backlit Water Fountain – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch
Green Field – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch
Park View – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Joshua Roesch
Photographing the Photographer – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Joshua Roesch
Arizona Green – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Joy Roesch
Early Morning Bougainvillea – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70

Find this Film Simulation Recipe and nearly 300 more on the Fuji X Weekly App! Consider becoming a Patron subscriber to unlock the best App experience and to support Fuji X Weekly.

Leave a Reply