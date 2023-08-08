Pro Film — Fujifilm X70 (X-Trans II) Film Simulation Recipe

Sunny Afternoon Blooms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Pro Film Recipe

For this Film Simulation Recipe, I was attempting to accomplish two different things: create a Recipe that uses Underwater White Balance and produce results with an analog-like color negative film aesthetic. To the second point, this Recipe does produce that in generic terms. It’s not intended to mimic any specific film emulsion, although there might be some unintended resemblance to Fujicolor Pro 160C, or—to a lesser extent—Kodak Portra 160VC.

The reason I chose the Underwater White Balance type is because I’ve yet to use it with any X-Trans II Recipe; since your camera will remember one White Balance Shift per White Balance type, this can be another option to consider for your C1-C7. If each of the seven Film Simulation Recipes programmed into your Custom Presets has a different White Balance type, you won’t have to worry about changing the WB Shift when switching between your C1-C7 Custom Preset.

Red Bicycle – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Pro Film Recipe – Photo by Jon Roesch

This “Pro Film” Recipe is compatible with all Fujifilm X-Trans II cameras (except the XQ1 and XQ2, which don’t have the PRO Neg. Hi film simulation). You can use this Recipe on the X-Pro1 and X-E1 (as well as many of the Bayer models), although the results will be slightly different.

PRO Neg. Hi

Dynamic Range: DR200

Highlight: -1 (Medium-Soft)

Shadow: -2 (Soft)

Color: +2 (High)

Sharpness: -1 (Medium-Soft)

Noise Reduction: -2 (Low)

White Balance: Underwater, 0 Red & -2 Blue

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 3200

Exposure Compensation: -1/3 to +1/3 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs using this “Pro Film” Film Simulation Recipe on a Fujifilm X70:

No Turning Back – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X70

Yellow Truck – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch

Sunset Ford – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch

Red Car – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70

Van Accessible – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X70

Walkway Bicycle – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch

Window in the Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch

Locked Up Bike – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch

Enjoy – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X70

Corner Table – Phoenix, AZ – Fujifilm X70

Clouds over Rooftop – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70

Sunlight Behind Pavilion – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Joy Roesch

School – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70

Backlit Tree & Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch

Electric Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70

Backyard Jo – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70

Backlit Water Fountain – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch

Green Field – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Jon Roesch

Park View – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Joshua Roesch

Photographing the Photographer – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Joshua Roesch

Arizona Green – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70 – Photo by Joy Roesch

Early Morning Bougainvillea – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X70

