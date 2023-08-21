Magenta Negative — Fujifilm X-E4 (X-Trans IV) Film Simulation Recipe

Flag & Dome – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4 – Magenta Negative

This Magenta Negative Film Simulation Recipe is intended to mimic the use of a Magenta Color Correction Filter, such as the Tiffen CC30M, which reduces the intensity of green, and is used to combat green color casts. Back in the film days, using Color Correction Filters was common, but it is much less so now, since you can dial in very precise white balance adjustments for whatever the light is; however, you can still use these filters if you want to. Instead of using a magenta filter, you can simply shoot with this Film Simulation Recipe.

Because this recipe uses Classic Negative, it has a generic Fujicolor Superia aesthetic; however, it is not meant to precisely mimic any specific Superia emulsion. The inspiration actually came from a YouTube video by Cammackey, entitled Fujifilm X100V Recipes / Old Film Tricks. A couple of Fuji X Weekly readers requested a Recipe similar to his, but without the need for extra gear. While Magenta Negative is a little different than his, it is intended to produce similar results, just without the need of a Color Correction Filter, which his Recipe requires. I want be sure that credit is given where it is due: Cammackey was the original influence for Magenta Negative.

Abandoned Porch Seats – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4 – Magenta Negative

This Film Simulation Recipe is compatible with the Fujifilm X-Pro3, X100V, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II cameras. For X-Trans V, simply set Color Chrome FX Blue to Weak instead of Strong. Magenta Negative was published in June of 2022 as a Fuji X Weekly App Patron Early-Access Recipe, but it’s been replaced by a different Early-Access Recipe, so now it’s available to everyone!

Classic Negative

Dynamic Range: DR400

Highlight: -2

Shadow: -1

Color: 0

Noise Reduction: -4

Sharpness: -2

Clarity: -4

Grain Effect: Strong, Large

Color Chrome Effect: Strong

Color Chrome Effect Blue: Strong

White Balance: 5100K, +4 Red & +2 Blue

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 6400

Exposure Compensation: 0 to +2/3 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs captured using this Magenta Negative Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-E4:

Overcast Bougainvillea – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Wet Red Rose – Ridgedale, MO – Fujifilm X-E4

Flowers by a Rock Wall – Ridgedale, MO – Fujifilm X-E4

Birdcage Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Waterfall in the Ozarks – Ridgedale, MO – Fujifilm X-E4

Staircase Waterfall – Ridgedale, MO – Fujifilm X-E4

Unexpected Canyon – Ridgedale, MO – Fujifilm X-E4

Chapel & Cannon – Ridgedale, MO – Fujifilm X-E4

Pine Above Rooftop – Ridgedale, MO – Fujifilm X-E4

Magnolia Flag – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4

Ozark – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4

Little Cloud – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4

Plaza – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4

Window View – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4

Spiderweb on a Window – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4

Tree Prism – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4

Ford & Tree Shadows – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4

Steampunk Art – Hot Springs, AR – Fujifilm X-E4

