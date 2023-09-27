Expired Kodak Vision2 250D — FXW App Patron Early-Access Film Simulation Recipe for X-Trans IV & X-Trans V

Dry Fountain Evening – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4 – Expired Kodak Vision2 250D Recipe

A Fuji X Weekly reader shared with me some scans of expired Kodak Vision2 250D motion picture film that he shot on a Canon camera and had developed using the ECN-2 process. The pictures were very interesting, and I thought it would be fun to recreate the aesthetic for my Fujifilm cameras. I don’t feel that this is a 100% perfect match, but it’s pretty darn close, and definitely has the right vibe.

Kodak made Vision2 250D, a daylight-balanced color negative film, from 1997 to 2005. It was replaced by the very similar Vision3 250D. I have a Recipe already for Kodak Vision3 250D, which renders noticeably different than this Expired Kodak Vision2 250D Recipe. The Vision3 Recipe is one of my favorites, and you should definitely try it if you haven’t already. This Vision2 Recipe probably won’t be anyone’s go-to option, but it is fun to use on occasion, especially if you like warm pictures.

There are two versions: one for “newer” X-Trans IV cameras—specifically, the X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, and X-T30 II—and another for fifth-generation cameras, which are the X-H2s, X-H2, X-T5, and X-S20 (yes, the X-S20, even though it has an X-Trans IV sensor). Those with newer GFX models can use it, too, although it will render slightly different.

Neighborhood Bougainvillea – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5 – Expired Kodak Vision2 250D Recipe

The Fuji X Weekly App is free, yet becoming a Fuji X Weekly Patron unlocks the best App experience! One benefit of being a Patron is you get early access to some new Film Simulation Recipes. These Early-Access Recipes will eventually become available free to everyone in time, including this new one. Patrons help support Fuji X Weekly and, really, without them there would be no App. So I want to give a special “thank you” to all of the Patrons!

Find this Expired Kodak Vision2 250D Film Simulation Recipe in the Fuji X Weekly App! If you are a Fuji X Weekly App Patron, it’s available to you right now.

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs using this Expired Kodak Vision2 250D Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-E4 and Fujifilm X-T5:

X-Trans IV

Sun Below the Trees and Above a Building – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Waterless Fountain Detail – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Fountain Corrosion – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Reflection & Leaves – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Architectural Abstract – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Four Trumpets – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Sunlight through Tree Leaves – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

End of the Road – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

Cactus Moon – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-E4

X-Trans V

Fresh Blooms, Fading Blooms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Electric Wheels – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Empty Pathway, Empty Chairs – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Indoor Joy – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Concrete Shapes – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Sun-Kissed Shrub Leaves – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Garden Wall – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Stucco & Spanish Tiles – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

CVS Pharmacy – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Sunlit Bulb – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Red Vans – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Watering Pot – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Backyard Girl – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Happy Boy – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Bougainvillea & Blurry Tree – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Pink Oleander Blossoms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Cactus Spikes – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Curious Dog – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Enjoying the Outdoors – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Sunstar through Leaves – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

Arizona Sunset & Saguaro – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T5

