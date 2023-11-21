Pro Neg — Fujifilm X-T3 & X-T30 (+ X-Trans III) FXW App Patron Early-Access Film Simulation Recipe

Small Clouds Above the Roof – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30 – Pro Neg Recipe

This Film Simulation Recipe is one that I’ve been working on and have had programmed into my Fujifilm X-T30 for some time now. It’s been through a lot of iterations, with small tweaks here and there over the last several months, before I landed on the final settings. The idea was to create a generic Kodak-ish color negative film aesthetic, perhaps something similar to ColorPlus 200 or Pro Image 100. While I did look at both of those emulsions a number of times during the development of this Recipe, I didn’t set out to strictly emulate either of them. I think there can be similarities at times to those two film stocks, but generally speaking this Recipe isn’t a replication of either. I hope that makes sense. I do think it does a good job at producing a generic color negative film aesthetic that is by-and-large Kodak-like, with occasional similarities to both ColorPlus 200 and Pro Image 100.

Pro Neg is a Fuji X Weekly App Patron Early-Access Recipe. The Fuji X Weekly App is free, yet becoming a Fuji X Weekly Patron unlocks the best App experience! One benefit of being a Patron is you get early access to some new Film Simulation Recipes. These Early-Access Recipes will eventually become available free to everyone in time, including this new one. Patrons help support Fuji X Weekly and, really, without them there would be no App. So I want to give a special “thank you” to all of the Patrons!

Beautiful Bougainvillea Blooms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30 – Pro Neg Recipe

This Pro Neg Film Simulation Recipe is compatible with the Fujifilm X-T3 & X-T30, plus all X-Trans III cameras, which are the X-Pro2, X100F, X-E3, X-T2, X-T20, and X-H1. For newer cameras, you’ll have to decide on a Grain size (Small or Large), set Color Chrome FX Blue to Off, and Clarity to 0. This Recipe can also be used on the “older” GFX models (50R and 50S), but will render slightly differently.

Find the Pro Neg Recipe in the Fuji X Weekly App! If you are a Fuji X Weekly App Patron, it’s available to you right now.

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs captured using this Pro Neg Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-T30:

Empty Schoolyard – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Backyard Wall View – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Hidden Triangle – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Gila River Hat – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Tree by Field 4 – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Bougainvillea Petals – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Little Cloud Between the Trees – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Twin Palms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Palm Behind Bougainvillea Blossoms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Suburban Colors – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Bougainvillea in the Sky – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Basketball Hoop at Dusk – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Hoop & Tree – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Court Cycle – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Dusk Saguaro – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

One Fallen, One Standing – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Window Reflection – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Yellow Trumpet – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Backyard Rose Blossom – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Backlit Bud – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

