Xpro — Fujifilm X-Trans III + X-T3 & X-T30 Film Simulation Recipe

Suburban Abstract – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1 – “Xpro”

This Xpro Film Simulation Recipe came about after some experiments with white balance and shifts. It went through several iterations before I settled on these settings. The results remind me of cross-processed Fujichrome Sensia or perhaps Elite Chrome. Cross processing film (also called Xpro) is developing it in chemistry that it wasn’t intended to be developed in, most commonly color slide film (E6) in color negative film (C41) chemistry. Different films can give different results when cross processed. I have several other cross-process inspired Film Simulation Recipes (here, here, here, and here); this one is simply a little different aesthetic.

This was a Patron Early-Access Film Simulation Recipe in the Fuji X Weekly App, available to App Patrons for over a year. It’s been replaced by a different Early-Access Recipe, so now it’s available to everyone. It’s not one that you’ll want to use all of the time, but occasionally for a different look it is great. It’s more of a “fun” Recipe. If you are a Fuji X Weekly App Patron, be sure to look for the new Early-Access Recipe!

Storm – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1 – “Xpro”

This Xpro Film Simulation Recipe is fully compatible with X-Trans III cameras, which are the X-Pro2, X100F, X-E3, X-T2, X-T20, and X-H1, plus the X-T3 and X-T30. For newer cameras, you’ll have to decide on a Grain size (Small or Large), set Color Chrome FX Blue to Off, and Clarity to 0. This Recipe can also be used on the “older” GFX models (50R and 50S), but will render slightly differently.

Classic Chrome

Dynamic Range: DR400

Highlight: -1

Shadow: +3

Color: +4

Color Chrome Effect: N/A (X-Trans III) or Off (X-T3/X-T30)

Sharpness: -1

Noise Reduction: -4

Grain: Weak

White Balance: 3400K, -6 Red & -9 Blue

ISO: Auto, up to ISO 6400

Exposure Compensation: +2/3 to +1 1/3 (typically)

Example photographs, all camera-made JPEGs captured using this Xpro Film Simulation Recipe on my Fujifilm X-H1 and X-T30:

Associated Fence – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Green – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Structured Abstract – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Roof & Fence Lines – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Tile Roof – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T30

Cactus Hotels – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

Barrel Cactus – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

Secret Garden Gate – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

Don’t, This Way – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

Light Bulb – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

Closed Window – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

Pigeon Pipe – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

Pergola in the Rain – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

Arizona Architecture – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

Hanging Blossoms – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

Dark Flowers – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

Light Pink with Green – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-H1

