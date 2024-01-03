The Essential 7 Film Simulation Recipes to Program Into Your Fujifilm Camera First — Part 5: X-Trans II

Purple Mountains – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T1 – Classic Kodak Chrome

Part 1 — X-Trans V, Part 2 — X-Trans IV, Part 3 — X-T3/X-T30, Part 4 — X-Trans III

I frequently get asked: which seven Film Simulation Recipes should I program into my camera first? I’ve published over 300 on this website and in the Fuji X Weekly App, and the choices can become overwhelming. I’ve attempted to help out with this dilemma several times, including the Which Film Simulation Recipe, When? series, Try These 3 Film Simulation Recipes No Matter Your Fujifilm Camera, The 10 Best Film Simulation Recipes on the Fuji X Weekly App, Top 25 Most Popular Film Simulation Recipes of 2023, and many others. My hope is that these types of articles help you to find some good Recipes to try, in case you’re not sure where to begin or what to use. This post is Part 5 of the series.

The list of Film Simulation Recipes below are my “Essential 7” for X-Trans II cameras, which are the X100S, X100T, X-T1, X-T10, X-E2, X-E2s, X70, X20, X30, XQ1, and XQ2. A few of the older models—X100S, X20, and XQ1—don’t have Classic Chrome, so I have a set of Recipes at the bottom that exclude the Classic Chrome film simulation. To complicate it more, I don’t believe that either of the XQ models have PRO Neg. Hi or PRO Neg. Std (but they also don’t have C1-C7). If you are not sure which Recipes to program into your C1-C7 Custom Presets, these are my suggestions for you to begin with. These are the ones that you must try, in my opinion. You might love all of them, you might only appreciate some of them, or you might not like any of them. Each person has their own styles and tastes, and there’s no one single Recipe that’s universally loved by everyone (although a few seem close). Still, give these seven a try—keep the ones you like, and replace the ones that you don’t.

Indoor Tree – Buckeye, AZ – Fujifilm X-T1 – Provia Negative

A couple of important side notes here. First, this list isn’t necessarily made up of versatile Recipes. Like film, most Film Simulation Recipes have specific use cases—such as sunny daylight—so not all of these option will be good for night photography, for example, or perhaps other situations. Be sure to visit my Which Film Simulation Recipe, When? article for a more comprehensive group of options for various use cases. Also, X-Trans II models cannot save a White Balance Shift within the C1-C7 Custom Presets. You can only save one WB Shift per White Balance type, which means you’ll have to remember to adjust the WB Shift each time you change Recipes. The suggestions below do not take this into account; however, the Which Film Simulation Recipe, When? article does, so be sure to read it.

The Essential 7 Film Simulation Recipes to program into your X-Trans II camera first:

C1 — Classic Kodak Chrome

C2 — Kodachrome II

C3 — Kodak Portra 160

C5 — Ektachrome 100SW

C5 — Pro Film

C6 — CineStill 800T

C7 — Monochrome Red

The Essential 7 Film Simulation Recipes to program into your X-Trans II camera first (without Classic Chrome):

C1 — Porto 200

C2 — Color Negative Film

C3 — Astia

C4 — Eterna

C5 — Pro Film

C6 — CineStill 800T

C7 — Monochrome Red

